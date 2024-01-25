DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended December 31, 2023. Notable items for the quarter are highlighted below (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are with the prior year's fiscal third quarter):

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Record Revenue of $558.8 million, up 9%

Record Net Earnings of $129.1 million, up 10%

Net Earnings per share of $3.72, up 16%

Adjusted EBITDA of $218.6 million, up 10% Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by excluding non-routine items and certain non-cash expenses in the manner described in Attachment 6

Repurchased 558,500 shares of Eagle's common stock for $98 million

Commenting on the results, Michael Haack, President and CEO of Eagle, said, "We are pleased to announce another exceptional quarter against the backdrop of shifting, albeit constructive, market conditions as interest rates moved materially lower during the latter half of the quarter. In the third quarter, we achieved record revenue of $559 million, produced record EPS of $3.72 and expanded gross margins by 130 bps to 32.3%. We generated strong free cash flow, repurchased 558,500 shares of our common stock and returned $106 million of cash to shareholders, bringing total cash returned to $276 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year."

"We continued making progress on our environmental stewardship goals, expanding the production and sale of our eco-friendly Portland Limestone Cement and other blended cement products. In December, we announced an agreement with Terra CO 2 granting us exclusive rights to use Terra's technology to build and operate plants that would produce low-carbon supplementary cementitious material in three of our core cement markets. Once fully developed, this technology has the potential to not only reduce the carbon intensity of the cementitious products we sell, but also to fulfill the needs of our customers and meet the expected increase in demand for cement and supplementary cementitious materials."

Mr. Haack concluded, "Eagle's heartland geographic footprint remains well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by trends in population growth, well-documented housing production deficits and supply shortages, and a multi-year federal highway bill further enhanced by state-level infrastructure spending. We expect that our portfolio of businesses will continue to deliver leading financial results, and our capital allocation strategies will continue to generate superior shareholder value for the foreseeable future."

Segment Financial Results

Heavy Materials: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates

Revenue in the Heavy Materials sector, which includes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, as well as Joint Venture and intersegment Cement revenue, was up 18% to $366.4 million. Heavy Materials operating earnings increased 43% to $107.3 million, primarily because of higher Cement net sales prices and sales volume.

Cement revenue for the quarter, including Joint Venture and intersegment revenue, was up 20% to $308.7 million, and operating earnings were a record $105.6 million, up 46%. These increases reflect higher Cement sales volume and net sales prices as well as the contribution of approximately $11 million of revenue from the recently acquired Stockton Terminal. The average net sales price for the quarter was up 13% to $151.32 per ton, reflecting Cement price increases implemented in January 2023 and again in July 2023. Cement sales volume increased 7% to 1.8 million tons. Excluding the recently acquired Stockton Terminal, Cement sales volume increased 3%.

Concrete and Aggregates revenue increased 5% to $57.8 million, reflecting higher Aggregates sales volume and record Concrete pricing. Operating earnings for Concrete and Aggregates decreased 35% to $1.8 million, primarily because of higher input costs.

Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard

Revenue in the Light Materials sector, which includes Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard, decreased 4% to $226.9 million, reflecting lower Wallboard and Paperboard sales prices and slightly lower Wallboard sales volume, partially offset by increased Paperboard sales volume. Gypsum Wallboard sales volume decreased 1% to 722 million square feet (MMSF), while the average Gypsum Wallboard net sales price declined 4% to $227.78 per MSF.

Paperboard sales volume for the quarter was up 9% to a record 84,000 tons. The average Paperboard net sales price was $559.49 per ton, down 6%, consistent with the pricing provisions in our long-term sales agreements that factor in changes to input costs.

Operating earnings in the sector were $82.6 million, down 13%, primarily related to lower Wallboard sales volume and pricing.

Details of Financial Results

We conduct one of our cement plant operations through a 50/50 joint venture, Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP (the Joint Venture). We use the equity method of accounting for our 50% interest in the Joint Venture. For segment reporting purposes only, we proportionately consolidate our 50% share of the Joint Venture's revenue and operating earnings, which is consistent with the way management organizes the segments within the Company for making operating decisions and assessing performance.

In addition, for segment reporting purposes, we report intersegment revenue as part of a segment's total revenue. Intersegment sales are eliminated on the consolidated income statement. Refer to Attachment 3 for a reconciliation of these amounts.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy construction products and light building materials. Eagle's primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are essential for building, expanding and repairing roads and highways and for building and renovating residential, commercial and industrial structures across America. Eagle manufactures and sells its products through a network of more than 70 facilities spanning 21 states and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit eaglematerials.com for more information.

Eagle's senior management will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results, forward looking information and other matters at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The conference call will be webcast on the Eagle website, eaglematerials.com. A replay of the webcast and the presentation will be archived on the website for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statements and generally arise when the Company is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations as to future events. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the Company's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. The principal risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual performance include the following: the cyclical and seasonal nature of the Company's businesses; fluctuations in public infrastructure expenditures; adverse weather conditions; the fact that our products are commodities and that prices for our products are subject to material fluctuation due to market conditions and other factors beyond our control; the availability and fluctuations in the cost of raw materials; changes in the costs of energy, including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil (including diesel), and the nature of our obligations to counterparties under energy supply contracts, such as those related to market conditions (for example, spot market prices), governmental orders and other matters; changes in the cost and availability of transportation; unexpected operational difficulties, including unexpected maintenance costs, equipment downtime and interruption of production; material nonpayment or non-performance by any of our key customers; inability to timely execute announced capacity expansions; difficulties and delays in the development of new business lines; governmental regulation and changes in governmental and public policy (including, without limitation, climate change and other environmental regulation); possible outcomes of pending or future litigation or arbitration proceedings; changes in economic conditions or the nature or level of activity in any one or more of the markets or industries in which the Company or its customers are engaged; severe weather conditions (such as winter storms, tornados and hurricanes) and their effects on our facilities, operations and contractual arrangements with third parties; competition; cyber-attacks or data security breaches; increases in capacity in the gypsum wallboard and cement industries; changes in the demand for residential housing construction or commercial construction or construction projects undertaken by state or local governments; the availability of acquisitions or other growth opportunities that meet our financial return standards and fit our strategic focus; risks related to pursuit of acquisitions, joint ventures and other transactions or the execution or implementation of such transactions, including the integration of operations acquired by the Company; general economic conditions, including inflation and recessionary conditions; and changes in interest rates and the resulting effects on the Company and demand for our products. For example, increases in interest rates, decreases in demand for construction materials or increases in the cost of energy (including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil) or the cost of our raw materials can be expected to adversely affect the revenue and operating earnings of our operations. In addition, changes in national or regional economic conditions and levels of infrastructure and construction spending could also adversely affect the Company's result of operations. Finally, any forward-looking statements made by the Company are subject to the risks and impacts associated with natural disasters, the outbreak, escalation or resurgence of health emergencies, pandemics or other unforeseen events, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto designed to contain its spread and mitigate its public health effects, as well as their impact on our operations and on economic conditions, capital and financial markets. These and other factors are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly and annual reports upon filing. These reports are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

Attachment 1 Statement of Consolidated Earnings Attachment 2 Revenue and Earnings by Lines of Business Attachment 3 Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue Attachment 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets Attachment 5 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Lines of Business Attachment 6 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Attachment 7 Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Attachment 1 Eagle Materials Inc. Statement of Consolidated Earnings (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 558,833 $ 511,487 $ 1,782,590 $ 1,677,942 Cost of Goods Sold 378,205 352,717 1,216,949 1,174,067 Gross Profit 180,628 158,770 565,641 503,875 Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated JV 9,285 11,377 22,790 23,631 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (14,201 ) (12,497 ) (42,456 ) (37,944 ) Other Non-Operating Income 1,019 2,210 2,837 911 Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes 176,731 159,860 548,812 490,473 Interest Expense, net (10,128 ) (8,932 ) (32,571 ) (24,842 ) Earnings before Income Taxes 166,603 150,928 516,241 465,631 Income Tax Expense (37,465 ) (33,744 ) (115,701 ) (104,447 ) Net Earnings $ 129,138 $ 117,184 $ 400,540 $ 361,184 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 3.75 $ 3.23 $ 11.47 $ 9.72 Diluted $ 3.72 $ 3.20 $ 11.38 $ 9.66 AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 34,466,141 36,336,056 34,931,378 37,149,927 Diluted 34,749,721 36,605,982 35,201,658 37,395,586

Attachment 2 Eagle Materials Inc. Revenue and Earnings by Lines of Business (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue* Heavy Materials: Cement (Wholly Owned) $ 274,167 $ 220,974 $ 888,532 $ 754,853 Concrete and Aggregates 57,772 55,176 191,291 186,407 331,939 276,150 1,079,823 941,260 Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard 200,969 212,016 629,299 652,981 Recycled Paperboard 25,925 23,321 73,468 83,701 226,894 235,337 702,767 736,682 Total Revenue $ 558,833 $ 511,487 $ 1,782,590 $ 1,677,942 Segment Operating Earnings Heavy Materials: Cement (Wholly Owned) $ 96,281 $ 60,938 $ 278,266 $ 209,811 Cement (Joint Venture) 9,285 11,377 22,790 23,631 Concrete and Aggregates 1,760 2,692 13,434 15,700 107,326 75,007 314,490 249,142 Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard 75,063 87,335 251,625 261,164 Recycled Paperboard 7,524 7,805 22,316 17,200 82,587 95,140 273,941 278,364 Sub-total 189,913 170,147 588,431 527,506 Corporate General and Administrative Expense (14,201 ) (12,497 ) (42,456 ) (37,944 ) Other Non-Operating Income 1,019 2,210 2,837 911 Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes $ 176,731 $ 159,860 $ 548,812 $ 490,473 * Excluding Intersegment and Joint Venture Revenue listed on Attachment 3

Attachment 3 Eagle Materials Inc. Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue (unaudited) Sales Volume Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Cement (M Tons): Wholly Owned 1,663 1,527 +9% 5,470 5,313 +3% Joint Venture 161 172 -6% 496 524 -5% 1,824 1,699 +7% 5,966 5,837 +2% Concrete (M Cubic Yards) 308 353 -13% 1,055 1,210 -13% Aggregates (M Tons) 1,034 626 +65% 3,362 2,333 +44% Gypsum Wallboard (MMSFs) 722 728 -1% 2,218 2,309 -4% Recycled Paperboard (M Tons): Internal 37 39 -5% 110 115 -4% External 47 38 +24% 137 131 +5% 84 77 +9% 247 246 0%

Average Net Sales Price* Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Cement (Ton) $ 151.32 $ 134.36 +13% $ 150.20 $ 131.44 +14% Concrete (Cubic Yard) $ 149.54 $ 134.42 +11% $ 145.29 $ 132.46 +10% Aggregates (Ton) $ 11.18 $ 11.70 -4% $ 11.20 $ 11.21 0% Gypsum Wallboard (MSF) $ 227.78 $ 238.51 -4% $ 232.79 $ 230.01 +1% Recycled Paperboard (Ton) $ 559.49 $ 594.93 -6% $ 546.21 $ 603.73 -10% *Net of freight and delivery costs billed to customers.

Intersegment and Cement Revenue Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Intersegment Revenue: Cement $ 7,804 $ 7,719 $ 27,192 $ 26,371 Concrete and Aggregates 3,414 - 10,235 - Recycled Paperboard 21,128 24,453 61,929 71,819 $ 32,346 $ 32,172 $ 99,356 $ 98,190 Cement Revenue: Wholly Owned $ 274,167 $ 220,974 $ 888,532 $ 754,853 Joint Venture 26,683 27,620 82,713 79,065 $ 300,850 $ 248,594 $ 971,245 $ 833,918

Attachment 4 Eagle Materials Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023* ASSETS Current Assets - Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 48,912 $ 60,937 $ 15,242 Accounts and Notes Receivable, net 192,982 172,543 195,052 Inventories 333,828 247,155 291,882 Federal Income Tax Receivable 2,917 5,466 16,267 Prepaid and Other Assets 9,092 5,177 3,060 Total Current Assets 587,731 491,278 521,503 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 1,667,915 1,641,638 1,662,061 Investments in Joint Venture 104,822 85,268 89,111 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 20,670 20,651 20,759 Notes Receivable - 8,556 7,382 Goodwill and Intangibles 488,088 467,703 466,043 Other Assets 21,114 15,076 14,143 $ 2,890,340 $ 2,730,170 $ 2,781,002 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities - Accounts Payable $ 117,270 $ 106,571 $ 110,408 Accrued Liabilities 88,178 83,759 86,472 Income Taxes Payable 1,848 1,964 - Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 10,000 10,000 10,000 Operating Lease Liabilities 8,217 6,006 6,009 Total Current Liabilities 225,513 208,300 212,889 Long-term Liabilities 63,016 62,545 66,543 Bank Credit Facility 107,000 130,000 157,000 Bank Term Loan 175,000 185,000 182,500 2.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031 740,482 739,215 739,532 Deferred Income Taxes 246,168 239,596 236,844 Stockholders' Equity - Preferred Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 5,000,000 Shares; None Issued - - - Common Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 100,000,000

Shares; Issued and Outstanding 34,474,435; 36,242,274 and

35,768,376 Shares, respectively 345 362 358 Capital in Excess of Par Value - - - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses (3,403 ) (3,105 ) (3,547 ) Retained Earnings 1,336,219 1,168,257 1,188,883 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,333,161 1,165,514 1,185,694 $ 2,890,340 $ 2,730,170 $ 2,781,002 *From audited financial statements

Attachment 5 Eagle Materials Inc. Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Lines of Business (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) The following table presents Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by lines of business for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cement $ 22,514 $ 20,582 Concrete and Aggregates 4,857 4,402 Gypsum Wallboard 5,611 5,387 Paperboard 3,694 3,738 Corporate and Other 792 706 $ 37,468 $ 34,815

Attachment 6 Eagle Materials Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA We present Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA to provide additional measures of operating performance and allow for more consistent comparison of operating performance from period to period. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides supplemental information regarding the operating performance of our business without regard to financing methods, capital structures or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP financial measure that further excludes the impact from non-routine items and stock-based compensation. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as alternative bases for comparing the operating performance of Eagle from period to period and for purposes of its budgeting and planning processes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity in accordance with GAAP. The following shows the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles them to net earnings in accordance with GAAP for the quarters and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023:

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Earnings, as reported $ 129,138 $ 117,184 $ 400,540 $ 361,184 Income Tax Expense 37,465 33,744 115,701 104,447 Interest Expense 10,128 8,932 32,571 24,842 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 37,468 34,815 111,347 103,689 EBITDA $ 214,199 $ 194,675 $ 660,159 $ 594,162 Purchase accounting 1 - - 4,568 2,067 Stock-based Compensation 4,357 4,088 15,356 13,636 Adjusted EBITDA $ 218,556 $ 198,763 $ 680,083 $ 609,865 Twelve Months Ended December 31, March 31, 2023 2023 Net Earnings, as reported $ 500,896 $ 461,540 Income Tax Expense 138,307 127,053 Interest Expense 42,900 35,171 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 146,212 138,554 EBITDA $ 828,315 $ 762,318 Purchase accounting 1 4,568 2,067 Stock-based Compensation 18,875 17,155 Adjusted EBITDA $ 851,758 $ 781,540 1 Represents the impact of purchase accounting on inventory costs and related business development costs

Attachment 7 Eagle Materials Inc. Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) GAAP does not define "Net Debt" and it should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow or liquidity measures defined by GAAP. We define Net Debt as total debt minus cash and cash equivalents to indicate the amount of total debt that would remain if the Company applied the cash and cash equivalents held by it to the payment of outstanding debt. The Company also uses "Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA," which it defines as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months, as a metric of its current leverage position. We present this metric for the convenience of the investment community and rating agencies who use such metrics in their analysis, and for investors who need to understand the metrics we use to assess performance and monitor our cash and liquidity positions.

As of As of December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Total debt, excluding debt issuance costs $ 1,042,000 $ 1,099,500 Cash and cash equivalents 48,912 15,242 Net Debt $ 993,088 $ 1,084,258 Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA $ 851,758 $ 781,540 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.2x 1.4x

Contacts

For additional information, contact at 214-432-2000.



Michael R. Haack

President and Chief Executive Officer



D. Craig Kesler

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Alex Haddock

Vice President, Investor Relations, Strategy and Corporate Development