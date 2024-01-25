NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

John Doyle, President and CEO, said: "Our fourth quarter results highlight a strong finish to another outstanding year for Marsh McLennan. For the full year, we generated 9% underlying revenue growth, 17% adjusted EPS growth and 130 basis points of margin expansion, marking our 16th consecutive year of reported margin expansion. In addition, we continued to make substantial organic and inorganic investments in our business with significant acquisition activity in 2023."

"Our results and investments have us well positioned for 2024 as we remain focused on supporting our clients and helping them thrive."

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.6 billion, an increase of 11% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, or an increase of 7% on an underlying basis. Operating income was $1.1 billion. Adjusted operating income, which excludes noteworthy items as presented in the attached supplemental schedules, rose 16% to $1.2 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $756 million. Earnings per share increased 63% to $1.52. Adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $1.68.

For the full year 2023, revenue was $22.7 billion, an increase of 10% compared with 2022, or 9% on an underlying basis. Operating income was $5.3 billion, and adjusted operating income rose 17% to $5.6 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $3.8 billion. Earnings per share increased 25% to $7.53. Adjusted earnings per share increased 17% to $7.99.

Risk & Insurance Services

Risk & Insurance Services revenue was $3.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 11%, or 8% on an underlying basis. Operating income was $753 million, compared with $472 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income increased 15% to $791 million. For the year 2023, revenue was $14.1 billion, an increase of 11% on both a GAAP and an underlying basis. Operating income was $3.9 billion. Adjusted operating income rose 17% to $4.1 billion.

Marsh's revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.9 billion, an increase of 7%, or 6% on an underlying basis. In U.S./Canada, underlying revenue rose 5%. International operations produced underlying revenue growth of 7%, reflecting 11% in Latin America, 10% in Asia Pacific, and 5% in EMEA. For the year 2023, Marsh's revenue growth was 8% on both a GAAP and underlying basis.

Guy Carpenter's fourth quarter revenue was $252 million, an increase of 48%, or 9% on an underlying basis. For the year 2023, Guy Carpenter's revenue grew 12% compared to a year ago, or 10% on an underlying basis.

Consulting

Consulting revenue was $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 10%, or 7% on an underlying basis. Operating income increased 32% to $443 million, compared with $336 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $480 million, an increase of 18% compared with $407 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year 2023, revenue was $8.7 billion, an increase of 7% on both a GAAP and underlying basis. Operating income was $1.7 billion. Adjusted operating income increased 13% to $1.7 billion.

Mercer's revenue was $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 9%, or 5% on an underlying basis. Wealth revenue of $654 million increased 4% on an underlying basis. Health revenue of $502 million increased 9% on an underlying basis. Career revenue of $288 million increased 1% on an underlying basis. For the year 2023, Mercer's revenue increased 5%, or 7% on an underlying basis.

Oliver Wyman's revenue was $856 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 9% on an underlying basis. For the year 2023, Oliver Wyman's revenue was $3.1 billion, an increase of 8% on an underlying basis.

Other Items

The Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of stock for $250 million in the fourth quarter. For the year 2023, the Company repurchased 6.4 million shares for $1.15 billion.

On October 16, 2023, the Company repaid $250 million of senior notes that matured.

In November, Marsh completed the acquisition of Honan Insurance Group, a leading insurance broker in Australia and New Zealand.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023 results will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The live audio webcast may be accessed at marshmclennan.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $23 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and well being for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events or results, use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would".

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our future results include, among other things:

the impact of geopolitical or macroeconomic conditions on us, our clients and the countries and industries in which we operate, including from multiple major wars, escalating conflict throughout the Middle East and rising tension in the South China Sea, slower GDP growth or recession, lower interest rates, capital markets volatility and inflation;

the impact from lawsuits or investigations arising from errors and omissions, breaches of fiduciary duty or other claims against us in our capacity as a broker or investment advisor, including claims related to our investment business' ability to execute timely trades;

the increasing prevalence of ransomware, supply chain and other forms of cyber attacks, and their potential to disrupt our operations, or the operations of our third party vendors, and result in the disclosure of confidential client or company information;

the financial and operational impact of complying with laws and regulations, including domestic and international sanctions regimes, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, U.K. Anti Bribery Act and cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence regulations;

our ability to attract, retain and develop industry leading talent;

our ability to compete effectively and adapt to competitive pressures in each of our businesses, including from disintermediation as well as technological change, digital disruption and other types of innovation such as artificial intelligence;

our ability to manage potential conflicts of interest, including where our services to a client conflict, or are perceived to conflict, with the interests of another client or our own interests;

the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations, such as the implementation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development international tax framework, or the increasing number of disagreements with and challenges by tax authorities in the current global tax environment; and

the regulatory, contractual and reputational risks that arise based on insurance placement activities and insurer revenue streams.

The factors identified above are not exhaustive. Marsh McLennan and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made.

Further information concerning Marsh McLennan and its businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect our results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section and the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 5,554 $ 5,022 $ 22,736 $ 20,720 Expense: Compensation and benefits 3,268 3,038 13,099 12,071 Other operating expenses 1,183 1,304 4,355 4,369 Operating expenses 4,451 4,342 17,454 16,440 Operating income 1,103 680 5,282 4,280 Other net benefit credits 59 57 239 235 Interest income 38 9 78 15 Interest expense (151 ) (127 ) (578 ) (469 ) Investment (loss) income (1 ) (6 ) 5 21 Income before income taxes 1,048 613 5,026 4,082 Income tax expense 283 142 1,224 995 Net income before non-controlling interests 765 471 3,802 3,087 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 9 5 46 37 Net income attributable to the Company $ 756 $ 466 $ 3,756 $ 3,050 Net income per share attributable to the Company: - Basic $ 1.53 $ 0.94 $ 7.60 $ 6.11 - Diluted $ 1.52 $ 0.93 $ 7.53 $ 6.04 Average number of shares outstanding: - Basic 493 496 494 499 - Diluted 498 501 499 505 Shares outstanding at December 31 492 495 492 495

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis

Three Months Ended December 31

(Millions) (Unaudited)

The Company advises clients in over 130 countries. As a result, foreign exchange rate movements may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Non-GAAP underlying revenue measures the change in revenue from one period to the next by isolating these impacts.

Components of Revenue Change* Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change

GAAP

Revenue* Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact** Non-GAAP

Underlying

Revenue 2023 2022 Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 2,896 $ 2,711 7 % - 1 % 6 % Guy Carpenter (a) 252 171 48 % 2 % 36 % 9 % Subtotal 3,148 2,882 9 % 1 % 3 % 6 % Fiduciary Interest Income 123 63 Total Risk and Insurance Services 3,271 2,945 11 % 1 % 3 % 8 % Consulting Mercer 1,444 1,329 9 % 2 % 2 % 5 % Oliver Wyman Group 856 765 12 % 2 % 1 % 9 % Total Consulting 2,300 2,094 10 % 2 % 2 % 7 % Corporate Eliminations (17 ) (17 ) Total Revenue $ 5,554 $ 5,022 11 % 1 % 2 % 7 %

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

Components of Revenue Change* Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change

GAAP

Revenue* Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact** Non-GAAP

Underlying

Revenue 2023 2022 Marsh: EMEA (b) $ 780 $ 733 6 % 3 % (1 )% 5 % Asia Pacific (b) 315 288 9 % (1 )% - 10 % Latin America 173 162 7 % (4 )% - 11 % Total International 1,268 1,183 7 % 1 % (1 )% 7 % U.S./Canada 1,628 1,528 7 % - 2 % 5 % Total Marsh $ 2,896 $ 2,711 7 % - 1 % 6 % Mercer: Wealth $ 654 $ 591 10 % 2 % 4 % 4 % Health 502 455 10 % 1 % - 9 % Career 288 283 2 % 1 % - 1 % Total Mercer $ 1,444 $ 1,329 9 % 2 % 2 % 5 %

(a) Acquisitions, dispositions and other in 2023 includes a gain from a legal settlement with a competitor, excluding legal fees. (b) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company began reporting the Marsh India operations in EMEA. Prior year results for India have been reclassified from Asia Pacific to EMEA for comparative purposes. * Rounded to whole percentages. Components of revenue may not add due to rounding. ** Acquisitions, dispositions, and other includes the impact of current and prior year items excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP underlying revenue for comparability purposes. Details on these items are provided in the reconciliation of non-GAAP revenue to GAAP revenue tables included in this release.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis

Twelve Months Ended December 31

(Millions) (Unaudited)

The Company advises clients in over 130 countries. As a result, foreign exchange rate movements may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Non-GAAP underlying revenue measures the change in revenue from one period to the next by isolating these impacts.

Components of Revenue Change* Twelve Months Ended

December 31, % Change

GAAP

Revenue* Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact** Non-GAAP

Underlying

Revenue 2023 2022 Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 11,378 $ 10,505 8 % (1 )% 1 % 8 % Guy Carpenter (a) 2,258 2,020 12 % (1 )% 3 % 10 % Subtotal 13,636 12,525 9 % (1 )% 1 % 8 % Fiduciary Interest Income 453 120 Total Risk and Insurance Services 14,089 12,645 11 % (1 )% 1 % 11 % Consulting Mercer 5,587 5,345 5 % - (1 )% 7 % Oliver Wyman Group 3,122 2,794 12 % 1 % 3 % 8 % Total Consulting 8,709 8,139 7 % - - 7 % Corporate Eliminations (62 ) (64 ) Total Revenue $ 22,736 $ 20,720 10 % - 1 % 9 %

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

Components of Revenue Change* Twelve Months Ended

December 31, % Change

GAAP

Revenue* Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact** Non-GAAP

Underlying

Revenue 2023 2022 Marsh: EMEA (b) $ 3,262 $ 2,997 9 % - - 9 % Asia Pacific (b) 1,295 1,215 7 % (3 )% - 9 % Latin America 559 502 11 % (1 )% - 13 % Total International 5,116 4,714 9 % (1 )% - 9 % U.S./Canada 6,262 5,791 8 % - 2 % 7 % Total Marsh $ 11,378 $ 10,505 8 % (1 )% 1 % 8 % Mercer: Wealth $ 2,507 $ 2,366 6 % - 2 % 4 % Health 2,061 2,017 2 % - (7 )% 10 % Career 1,019 962 6 % (1 )% 1 % 6 % Total Mercer $ 5,587 $ 5,345 5 % - (1 )% 7 %

(a) Acquisitions, dispositions and other in 2023 includes a gain from a legal settlement with a competitor, excluding legal fees. (b) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company began reporting the Marsh India operations in EMEA. Prior year results for India have been reclassified from Asia Pacific to EMEA for comparative purposes. * Rounded to whole percentages. Components of revenue may not add due to rounding. ** Acquisitions, dispositions, and other includes the impact of current and prior year items excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP underlying revenue for comparability purposes. Details on these items are provided in the reconciliation of non-GAAP revenue to GAAP revenue tables included in this release.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended December 31

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Overview

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (referred to in this release as in accordance with "GAAP" or "reported" results). The Company also refers to and presents certain additional non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of Regulation G and item 10(e) Regulation S-K in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These measures are: non-GAAP revenue, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted income, net of tax and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP in the following tables.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that enables investors to better compare the Company's performance across periods. Management also uses these measures internally to assess the operating performance of its businesses and to decide how to allocate resources. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information that the Company reports in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures include adjustments that reflect how management views its businesses, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated by excluding the impact of certain noteworthy items from the Company's GAAP operating income (loss). The following tables identify these noteworthy items and reconcile adjusted operating income (loss) to GAAP operating income (loss), on a consolidated and reportable segment basis, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The following tables also present adjusted operating margin. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing the sum of adjusted operating income and identified intangible asset amortization by consolidated or segment adjusted revenue. The Company's adjusted revenue used in the determination of adjusted operating margin is calculated by excluding the impact of certain noteworthy items from the Company's GAAP revenue.

Risk & Insurance

Services Consulting Corporate/

Eliminations Total Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 753 $ 443 $ (93 ) $ 1,103 Operating margin 23.0 % 19.2 % N/A 19.9 % Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items: Restructuring, excluding JLT (a) 79 29 14 122 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 7 1 - 8 JLT integration and restructuring costs (b) 9 - - 9 Legal settlement (c) (58 ) - - (58 ) Westpac acquisition and integration related costs - 7 - 7 Other 1 - 1 2 Operating income adjustments 38 37 15 90 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 791 $ 480 $ (78 ) $ 1,193 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 76 $ 10 $ - $ 86 Adjusted operating margin 27.0 % 21.3 % N/A 23.3 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Operating income (loss) $ 472 $ 336 $ (128 ) $ 680 Operating margin 16.0 % 16.0 % N/A 13.5 % Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items: Restructuring, excluding JLT (a) 119 54 60 233 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 11 - - 11 JLT integration and restructuring costs (b) 91 6 - 97 Westpac acquisition and integration related costs - 13 - 13 JLT legacy legal charges - (2 ) - (2 ) Disposal of businesses (8 ) - - (8 ) Operating income adjustments 213 71 60 344 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 685 $ 407 $ (68 ) $ 1,024 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 68 $ 12 $ - $ 80 Adjusted operating margin 25.6 % 20.0 % N/A 22.0 %

(a) Costs primarily includes severance and lease exit charges for activities focused on workforce actions, rationalization of technology and functional resources, and reductions in real estate. (b) Reflects adjustments to restructuring liabilities for lease exit charges for a legacy JLT U.K. location. (c) Reflects a legal settlement with a competitor, excluding legal fees. The amount is included in revenue in the consolidated statements of income and excluded from non-GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue used in the calculation of adjusted operating margin.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Twelve Months Ended December 31

(Millions) (Unaudited) Risk & Insurance

Services Consulting Corporate/

Eliminations Total Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 3,945 $ 1,666 $ (329 ) $ 5,282 Operating margin 28.0 % 19.1 % N/A 23.2 % Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items: Restructuring, excluding JLT (a) 146 62 62 270 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 27 2 - 29 JLT integration and restructuring costs (b) 31 - - 31 JLT legacy legal charges (c) - (51 ) - (51 ) Disposal of businesses (d) - 17 - 17 Legal settlement (e) (58 ) - - (58 ) Westpac acquisition and integration related costs - 39 - 39 Other 2 1 1 4 Operating income adjustments 148 70 63 281 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 4,093 $ 1,736 $ (266 ) $ 5,563 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 297 $ 46 $ - $ 343 Adjusted operating margin 31.3 % 20.4 % N/A 26.0 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Operating income (loss) $ 3,089 $ 1,553 $ (362 ) $ 4,280 Operating margin 24.4 % 19.1 % N/A 20.7 % Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items: Restructuring, excluding JLT (a) 157 61 94 312 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 44 5 - 49 JLT integration and restructuring costs (b) 97 16 2 115 JLT legacy legal charges (c) 14 (13 ) - 1 JLT acquisition related costs 24 1 3 28 Disposal of businesses (d) (8 ) (114 ) - (122 ) Legal claims (f) 30 - - 30 Westpac acquisition and integration related costs - 21 - 21 Deconsolidation of Russian businesses and other related charges (g) 42 10 - 52 Operating income adjustments 400 (13 ) 99 486 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 3,489 $ 1,540 $ (263 ) $ 4,766 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 291 $ 47 $ - $ 338 Adjusted operating margin 29.8 % 19.7 % N/A 24.7 %

(a) Costs primarily includes severance and lease exit charges for activities focused on workforce actions, rationalization of technology and functional resources, and reductions in real estate. Costs also reflect charges for Marsh's operational excellence program. (b) Reflects adjustments to restructuring liabilities for lease exit charges for a legacy JLT U.K. location. (c) Insurance and indemnity recoveries for a legacy JLT E&O matter relating to suitability of advice provided to individuals for defined benefit pension transfers in the U.K. (d) Loss on sale of an individual financial advisory business in Canada. In 2022, the amount reflects a gain of $112 million on the sale of the Mercer U.S. affinity business. These amounts are included in revenue in the consolidated statements of income and excluded from non-GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue used in the calculation of adjusted operating margin. (e) Reflects a legal settlement with a competitor, excluding legal fees. The amount is included in revenue in the consolidated statements of income and excluded from non-GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue used in the calculation of adjusted operating margin. (f) Settlement charges and legal costs related to strategic recruiting. (g) Loss on deconsolidation of $39 million is included in revenue in the consolidated statements of income and excluded from non-GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue used in the calculation of adjusted operating margin. The remaining expenses of $13 million are included in other operating expenses in the consolidated statements of income.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted income, net of tax is calculated as the Company's GAAP income from continuing operations, adjusted to reflect the after tax impact of the operating income adjustments in the preceding tables and the additional items listed below. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the Company's adjusted income, net of tax, by the average number of shares outstanding-diluted for the relevant period. The following tables reconcile adjusted income, net of tax to GAAP income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Amount Adjusted

EPS Amount Adjusted

EPS Net income before non-controlling interests, as reported $ 765 $ 471 Less: Non-controlling interest, net of tax 9 5 Subtotal $ 756 $ 1.52 $ 466 $ 0.93 Operating income adjustments $ 90 $ 344 Investments adjustment - 1 Pension settlement adjustment - 1 Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (8 ) (77 ) 82 0.16 269 0.54 Adjusted income, net of tax $ 838 $ 1.68 $ 735 $ 1.47 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Amount Adjusted EPS Amount Adjusted EPS Net income before non-controlling interests, as reported $ 3,802 $ 3,087 Less: Non-controlling interest, net of tax 46 37 Subtotal $ 3,756 $ 7.53 $ 3,050 $ 6.04 Operating income adjustments $ 281 $ 486 Investments adjustment 2 (3 ) Pension settlement adjustment - 2 Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (53 ) (78 ) 230 0.46 407 0.81 Adjusted income, net of tax $ 3,986 $ 7.99 $ 3,457 $ 6.85

(a) For items with an income tax impact, the tax effect was calculated using an effective tax rate based on the tax jurisdiction for each item.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31

(Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Compensation and benefits $ 3,268 $ 3,038 $ 13,099 $ 12,071 Other operating expenses 1,183 1,304 4,355 4,369 Total expenses $ 4,451 $ 4,342 $ 17,454 $ 16,440 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 100 $ 122 $ 370 $ 381 Identified intangible amortization expense 86 80 343 338 Total $ 186 $ 202 $ 713 $ 719 Risk and Insurance Services Compensation and benefits (a) $ 1,868 $ 1,742 $ 7,702 $ 7,101 Other operating expenses (a) 650 731 2,442 2,455 Total expenses $ 2,518 $ 2,473 $ 10,144 $ 9,556 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 55 $ 55 $ 190 $ 178 Identified intangible amortization expense 76 68 297 291 Total $ 131 $ 123 $ 487 $ 469 Consulting Compensation and benefits (a) $ 1,362 $ 1,261 $ 5,249 $ 4,827 Other operating expenses (a) 495 497 1,794 1,759 Total expenses $ 1,857 $ 1,758 $ 7,043 $ 6,586 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 28 $ 32 $ 106 $ 111 Identified intangible amortization expense 10 12 46 47 Total $ 38 $ 44 $ 152 $ 158

(a) In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reclassified certain amounts between Compensation and benefits and Other operating expenses for each reporting segment. The reclassification had no impact on consolidated or reporting segment total expenses. Prior period amounts were reclassified for comparability purposes.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions) (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,358 $ 1,442 Cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity (a) 10,794 10,660 Net receivables 6,418 5,852 Other current assets 1,178 1,005 Total current assets 21,748 18,959 Goodwill and intangible assets 19,861 18,788 Fixed assets, net 882 871 Pension related assets 2,051 2,127 Right of use assets 1,541 1,562 Deferred tax assets 357 358 Other assets 1,590 1,449 TOTAL ASSETS $ 48,030 $ 44,114 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 1,619 $ 268 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,403 3,278 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 3,346 3,095 Current lease liabilities 312 310 Accrued income taxes 321 221 Fiduciary liabilities (a) 10,794 10,660 Total current liabilities 19,795 17,832 Long-term debt 11,844 11,227 Pension, post-retirement and post-employment benefits 779 921 Long-term lease liabilities 1,661 1,667 Liabilities for errors and omissions 314 355 Other liabilities 1,267 1,363 Total equity 12,370 10,749 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 48,030 $ 44,114

(a) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company changed the presentation of fiduciary assets and liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. Cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity was reclassified from an offset to fiduciary liabilities to current assets, with the corresponding fiduciary liabilities reclassified to current liabilities. The presentation in the December 31, 2022 consolidated balance sheet was conformed to the current presentation.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions) (Unaudited) For the Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Operating cash flows: Net income before non-controlling interests $ 3,802 $ 3,087 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 713 719 Non-cash lease expense 288 404 Deconsolidation of Russian businesses - 39 Gain on consolidation of entity - (2 ) Share-based compensation expense 363 367 Dispositions, changes to contingent consideration and net gain on investments - (137 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accrued compensation and employee benefits 195 171 Provision for taxes, net of payments and refunds 105 (54 ) Net receivables (467 ) (492 ) Other changes to assets and liabilities (90 ) 71 Contributions to pension and other benefit plans in excess of current year credit (335 ) (385 ) Operating lease liabilities (316 ) (323 ) Net cash provided by operations 4,258 3,465 Financing cash flows: Purchase of treasury shares (1,150 ) (1,950 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 2,169 984 Repayments of debt (266 ) (365 ) Net issuance of common stock from treasury shares 51 (72 ) Net distributions from non-controlling interests and deferred/contingent consideration (370 ) (189 ) Dividends paid (1,298 ) (1,138 ) Change in fiduciary liabilities (255 ) 1,684 Net cash used for financing activities (1,119 ) (1,046 ) Investing cash flows: Capital expenditures (416 ) (470 ) Net purchases of long term investments and other (46 ) (13 ) Sales of long term investments 38 86 Dispositions (17 ) 119 Acquisitions, net of cash and cash held in a fiduciary capacity acquired (976 ) (572 ) Net cash used for investing activities (1,417 ) (850 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity 328 (841 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity 2,050 728 Cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity at beginning of year 12,102 11,374 Cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity at end of year $ 14,152 $ 12,102

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Balance at December 31, 2023 2022 (In millions) Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,358 $ 1,442 Cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity 10,794 10,660 Total cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity $ 14,152 $ 12,102

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended December 31

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP revenue isolates the impact of foreign exchange rate movements and certain transaction-related items from the current period GAAP revenue. The non-GAAP revenue measure is presented on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. The Company isolates the impact of foreign exchange rate movements period over period, by translating the current period foreign currency GAAP revenue into U.S. Dollars based on the difference in the current and corresponding prior period exchange rates. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue and are consistently excluded from current and prior period GAAP revenues for comparability purposes. Percentage changes, referred to as non-GAAP underlying revenue, are calculated by dividing the period over period change in non-GAAP revenue by the prior period non-GAAP revenue.

The following table provides the reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP revenue:

2023 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, GAAP

Revenue Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue GAAP

Revenue Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 2,896 $ (12 ) $ (30 ) $ 2,854 $ 2,711 $ (10 ) $ 2,701 Guy Carpenter (a) 252 (4 ) (62 ) 186 171 - 171 Subtotal 3,148 (16 ) (92 ) 3,040 2,882 (10 ) 2,872 Fiduciary Interest Income 123 (1 ) - 122 63 - 63 Total Risk and Insurance Services 3,271 (17 ) (92 ) 3,162 2,945 (10 ) 2,935 Consulting Mercer (b) 1,444 (21 ) - 1,423 1,329 24 1,353 Oliver Wyman Group 856 (14 ) (8 ) 834 765 - 765 Total Consulting 2,300 (35 ) (8 ) 2,257 2,094 24 2,118 Corporate Eliminations (17 ) - - (17 ) (17 ) - (17 ) Total Revenue $ 5,554 $ (52 ) $ (100 ) $ 5,402 $ 5,022 $ 14 $ 5,036

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

2023 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, GAAP

Revenue Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue GAAP

Revenue Acquisitions/ Dispositions/ Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue Marsh: EMEA (c) $ 780 $ (20 ) $ - $ 760 $ 733 $ (8 ) $ 725 Asia Pacific (c) 315 2 (1 ) 316 288 - 288 Latin America 173 6 - 179 162 - 162 Total International 1,268 (12 ) (1 ) 1,255 1,183 (8 ) 1,175 U.S./Canada 1,628 - (29 ) 1,599 1,528 (2 ) 1,526 Total Marsh $ 2,896 $ (12 ) $ (30 ) $ 2,854 $ 2,711 $ (10 ) $ 2,701 Mercer: Wealth (b) $ 654 $ (13 ) $ - $ 641 $ 591 $ 24 $ 615 Health 502 (6 ) (1 ) 495 455 - 455 Career 288 (2 ) 1 287 283 - 283 Total Mercer $ 1,444 $ (21 ) $ - $ 1,423 $ 1,329 $ 24 $ 1,353

(a) Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2023 includes a gain from a legal settlement with a competitor of $58 million, excluding legal fees. (b) Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2022 includes revenue from the Westpac superannuation fund transaction in Wealth. (c) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company began reporting the Marsh India operations in EMEA. Prior year results for India have been reclassified from Asia Pacific to EMEA for comparative purposes.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Twelve Months Ended December 31

(Millions) (Unaudited)

The following table provides the reconciliation of GAAP revenue to Non-GAAP revenue:

2023 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, GAAP

Revenue Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue GAAP

Revenue Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue Risk and Insurance Services Marsh (a) $ 11,378 $ 70 $ (109 ) $ 11,339 $ 10,505 $ 5 $ 10,510 Guy Carpenter (b) 2,258 16 (80 ) 2,194 2,020 (19 ) 2,001 Subtotal 13,636 86 (189 ) 13,533 12,525 (14 ) 12,511 Fiduciary Interest Income 453 1 - 454 120 - 120 Total Risk and Insurance Services 14,089 87 (189 ) 13,987 12,645 (14 ) 12,631 Consulting Mercer (c) 5,587 23 11 5,621 5,345 (68 ) 5,277 Oliver Wyman Group (a) 3,122 (15 ) (79 ) 3,028 2,794 11 2,805 Total Consulting 8,709 8 (68 ) 8,649 8,139 (57 ) 8,082 Corporate Eliminations (62 ) - - (62 ) (64 ) - (64 ) Total Revenue $ 22,736 $ 95 $ (257 ) $ 22,574 $ 20,720 $ (71 ) $ 20,649

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

2023 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, GAAP

Revenue Currency

Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue GAAP

Revenue Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP

Revenue Marsh: EMEA (a) (d) $ 3,262 $ 12 $ (6 ) $ 3,268 $ 2,997 $ 8 $ 3,005 Asia Pacific (d) 1,295 37 (5 ) 1,327 1,215 - 1,215 Latin America 559 6 1 566 502 - 502 Total International 5,116 55 (10 ) 5,161 4,714 8 4,722 U.S./Canada 6,262 15 (99 ) 6,178 5,791 (3 ) 5,788 Total Marsh $ 11,378 $ 70 $ (109 ) $ 11,339 $ 10,505 $ 5 $ 10,510 Mercer: Wealth (c) $ 2,507 $ 11 $ 19 $ 2,537 $ 2,366 $ 69 $ 2,435 Health (c) 2,061 4 (2 ) 2,063 2,017 (137 ) 1,880 Career 1,019 8 (6 ) 1,021 962 - 962 Total Mercer $ 5,587 $ 23 $ 11 $ 5,621 $ 5,345 $ (68 ) $ 5,277

(a) Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2022 includes the loss on deconsolidation of the Company's Russian businesses at Marsh of $27 million and Oliver Wyman Group of $12 million. (b) Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2023 includes a gain from a legal settlement with a competitor of $58 million, excluding legal fees. (c) Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2022 includes revenue from the Westpac superannuation fund transaction in Wealth and a gain from the sale of the Mercer U.S. affinity business of $112 million in Health. Results for 2023 in Wealth include the loss on sale of an individual financial advisory business in Canada of $17 million. (d) In the first quarter of 2023, the Company began reporting the Marsh India operations in EMEA. Prior year results for India have been reclassified from Asia Pacific to EMEA for comparative purposes.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Erick R. Gustafson

Marsh McLennan

+1 202 263 7788

erick.gustafson@mmc.com

Investor Contact:

Sarah DeWitt

Marsh McLennan

+1 212 345 6750

sarah.dewitt@mmc.com