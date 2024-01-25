BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is due at 8.15 am ET Thursday. Markets widely expect the ECB to keep the interest rates on hold today but anticipate early rate cuts as inflation has slowed more sharply.
Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.
The euro was worth 1.0890 against the greenback, 160.83 against the yen, 0.9421 against the franc and 0.8554 against the pound at 8:10 am ET.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX