

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines said it will offer more than 100 new flights to cities in the U.S. and Canada this summer to connect to destinations in North America including Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska and Canadian cities like Calgary, Vancouver and Halifax. This summer, the airline will also have nearly 70 daily flights to national park destinations like Bozeman, MT, Jackson Hole, WY and Kalispell, MT.



United will serve nine Canadian cities with more than 150 daily average flights between the U.S. and Canada. The airline will offer 10 daily flights to Alaska on average this summer.



United said it will resume seasonal nonstop service to Halifax on May 23, and begin using mainline aircraft on flights to Montreal starting in August.



