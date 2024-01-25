Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that management will be participating at The Microcap Conference which is being held on January 30 - February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of the Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 31st at 2:00 PM EST in Track 2 and Thursday, February 1st at 2:00 PM EST in Track 2. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. To request a meeting, please contact LMFA@crescendo-ir.com.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. For more information and to register for The Microcap Conference, please visit https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets/.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (NASDAQ: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com.

