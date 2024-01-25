Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Atacama Resources International (OTC Pink: ACRL) announces its commencement of a detailed ground geophysical program. A Total Field magnetic survey and an Induced Polarization (IP) survey will be completed over the southwest section of the Tannahill property.



These surveys aim to test the southwest extension of a major fault structure from the Tannahill North zone. Till samples from previous soil tests have confirmed gold grains in the area. In addition, there are gold and copper values from overburden drilling to the south of the proposed 2024 survey area along the same northeast/southwest fault structure that host the Tannahill gold bearing horizons. At least two and possibly three parallel gold-bearing structures that are open at depth have been discovered. Refer to the NI-43-101 report which is available for viewing on our website at www.acrlintl.com or through our OTC Markets page.



The ground program is to commence on the 25th of January and is anticipated to take three to four weeks to complete. Follow up diamond drilling to test the gold potential of any and all new conductive zones outlined by the 2024 program will follow. See attached map.

"We are excited to announce the initiation of the proposed Total Field magnetic survey and IP survey, which marks a pivotal moment in our pursuit of excellence in mineral exploration," says CEO Glenn Grant. "The untapped potential in the Tannahill North section has fueled our enthusiasm and conviction that the new south portion holds latent opportunities for significant mineral resources. We are confident that this venture will contribute to Atacama's overall success and value proposition," he adds.

Atacama Resources International remains committed to maintaining transparency, delivering shareholder value, and advancing its position as an innovative force in mineral exploration.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamond.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information outlined in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs, and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact Greg Praver, Director of Investor Relations, at gregpraver@acrlintl.com.





Tannahill Project with Structures/Gold Zones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6250/195580_63803935147538e7_001full.jpg

