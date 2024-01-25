

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank kept the main refinancing rate unchanged at 4.50 percent. Following the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 1.0889 against the greenback, 160.77 against the yen, 0.9420 against the franc and 0.8554 against the pound around 8:20 am ET.



