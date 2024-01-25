Serfass Construction Company: Serfass Construction Building the All-New Leader of the Pack Canine Institute in Forks Township, PA

The All-New Leader of the Pack Canine Institute facility is set to be a remarkable 28,000 square foot ground-up construction project, dedicated to providing the ultimate experience for canine companions. This cutting-edge facility will cater to the diverse needs of dog owners, encompassing top-tier amenities for training, dog grooming, doggy daycare, overnight kennels, and even a planned future vet expansion.

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Serfass Construction Company, a renowned leader in the construction industry, is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of an exciting new project - "Leader of the Pack Canine Institute." The company has partnered with esteemed owners John and Lisa McDonald to build a state-of-the-art canine facility, making it their second location in Forks Township, PA.

Serfass Construction Company

Serfass Construction Logo

With the project started in mid-July, construction is quickly moving along and expected to be completed before Summer of 2024. Serfass Construction Company is well known for its commitment to excellence and attention to detail, making them the ideal choice for this ambitious project. The team is excited to be a part of bringing such an innovative and transformative canine facility to the Forks Township community.

Fedetz and Martin Architects and CDR Maguire Engineering provided design services for the project.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this remarkable project, 'Leader of the Pack Canine Institute,'" said Matthias Fenstermacher Vice President of Serfass Construction Company. "This cutting-edge facility will be a testament to our commitment to creating spaces that enrich communities and provide exceptional experiences for all members, including our beloved four-legged friends."

John and Lisa McDonald, the visionary owners of "Leader of the Pack Canine Institute," expressed their excitement about this new venture: "Our goal with this facility is to bring our award-winning service to the Eastern end of the Lehigh Valley and beyond. This facility will be like nothing else in the Lehigh Valley, and we couldn't have asked for better partners than Serfass Construction Company. We are confident that their dedication to quality and their passion for innovation will bring our vision to life." Lisa McDonald added, "We thank all of our wonderful pet parents for their support, and we look forward to serving many new clients at our second location."

About Leader of the Pack Canine Institute: Leader of the Pack Canine Institute was founded in 2009 by Lisa and John McDonald. This family-owned business has grown to be the Lehigh Valley's premier full-service canine facility providing Professional Dog Training, Grooming, Boarding and Daycare as well as top-quality pet supplies.

Media Contact for Serfass Construction: Matthias Fenstermacher, Vice President of Serfass Construction Co. Inc., mfenstermacher@serfassconstruction.com 610.769.1100

Media Contact for Leader of the Pack Canine Institute: John McDonald, President of Leader of the Pack Canine Institute; john@lopci.com 484.695.7234.

Contact Information

Matthias Fenstermacher

Vice President

mfenstermacher@serfassconstruction.com

610-769-1100

John McDonald

President of Leader of the Pack Canine Institute

john@lopci.com

484-695-7234

Related Files

Press Release Leader of the Pack Canine Institute01 24 2024.pdf

SOURCE: Serfass Construction Company & Leader of the Pack Canine Institute

View the original press release on newswire.com.