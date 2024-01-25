SafeBase Adds Industry Veteran Lisa Hall as Chief Information Security Officer

Hall will use her wealth of experience leading security for high-growth organizations to guide the company's security stance with a focus on customer trust

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / SafeBase, the leading Trust Center platform, today announced the addition of Lisa Hall as the company's new Chief Information Security Officer. In this role, Hall will be responsible for the company's holistic security strategy and information security programs, including infrastructure and product security.

With nearly two decades of information security leadership experience, Hall helped scale security and compliance efforts at rapid-growth technology organizations like Color Health, PagerDuty, and Twilio. Her enthusiasm for cybersecurity and customer trust will help push forward SafeBase's vision to empower the success of trust-minded organizations.

"Security is the foundation when it comes to the future of customer trust," said Al Yang, SafeBase's CEO and co-founder. "Lisa's deep experience in and passion for security will be instrumental in our next phase of growth, helping us build on and elevate our industry-leading security infrastructure as we enable organizations to build and maintain trust."

As SafeBase expands its market presence, Hall will play an integral role in guiding the company's security stance to ensure customer trust is at the forefront. With customer trust becoming an essential component of successful business strategies, it is imperative that organizations are equipped to proactively demonstrate their security posture to buyers and customers. SafeBase's Trust Center platform and security questionnaire automation capabilities help organizations like LinkedIn, Asana, and Jamf streamline security reviews and reduce the friction of third-party risk assessments.

"The importance of customer trust in today's business environment cannot be overstated. As a former customer, I experienced firsthand the value of SafeBase in creating strong relationships based on a foundation of trust," said Hall. "In my role as CISO, one of my top priorities will be to ensure the security of our products as we continue to evolve our offerings in service of customer trust."

At SafeBase, Hall will continue to be an advocate for the cybersecurity industry, engaging in speaking and community events that expand opportunities in the security field to historically underrepresented groups. As a founding member of the Women in Trust community, she will help grow the network, which has a mission to increase opportunities for women in security, privacy, GRC, and trust.

This announcement comes after a year of exceptional growth for SafeBase. In 2023, the company amassed more than two million views of its flagship Trust Center product, doubled its customer base, and launched a host of new products and features that streamline the security review process for vendors and their buyers. In 2024, SafeBase plans to continue its rapid trajectory with significant investments in products and integrations that optimize organizations' efforts to build and maintain customer trust through cybersecurity.

