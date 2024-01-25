Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
25.01.24
08:39 Uhr
10,790 Euro
-0,090
-0,83 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90511,05015:17
10,91511,05515:16
25.01.2024 | 15:10
CNH Industrial N.V.: Upskilling the future of India's construction industry

Upskilling the future of India's construction industry

Our video series looks at how a project in India has become a launchpad for the careers of underprivileged young people in the construction industry.

Basildon, January 25, 2024

At CNH we stand with the world's farmers and construction workers as part of our everlasting commitment to sustainability, innovation and productivity. Providing opportunities for young people to learn new skills and grow their careers in the construction industry is important to us.

Our CASE Construction Equipment brand's skill project for young people from underprivileged backgrounds is doing just that.

The initiative provides a month of backhoe loader training together with instruction in how to operate the machinery safely. In the last year, 177 young people have been placed into roles within the construction industry.

To find out more and view the video that captures this story, visit: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20240125_PR_CNH_CASE India skills project (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/63750349-9b33-4728-9481-907edc432af1)
  • India_skills_project (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62d92344-1728-4bf9-9c8e-a900dc991ce7)

