

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After pulling back well off their highs late in the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.



The futures had been pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets but have risen following the release of a mixed batch of U.S. economic data.



While the Commerce Department released a report showing stronger than expected U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter, separate reports showed durable goods orders were unexpectedly flat in December as well as a notable rebound in weekly jobless claims.



Traders may shrug off the fourth quarter GDP data as old news and see the more recent economic data as optimistic about the likelihood of future interest rate cuts.



The Commerce Department released a report this morning showing the U.S. economy grew by much more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The report said gross domestic product shot up by 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter after surging by 4.9 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 2.0 percent.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department also released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly came in unchanged in the month of December.



The report said durable goods orders were virtually unchanged in December after surging by an upwardly revised 5.5 percent in November.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 1.1 percent compared to the 5.4 percent spike that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders increased by 0.6 percent in December after climbing by 0.5 percent in November. Ex-transportation orders were expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended January 20th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 214,000, an increase of 25,000 from the previous week's revised level of 189,000.



Economists had expected initial jobless claims to rise to 200,000 from the 187,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on new home sales in the month of December. New home sales are expected to climb to an annual rate of 645,000 in December after plunging to a rate of 590,000 in November.



Stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday but gave back ground over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session in afternoon trading, with the Dow sliding into negative territory.



The major averages eventually ended the session mixed. While the Nasdaq rose 55.98 points or 0.4 percent to 15,481.92 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.95 points or 0.1 percent to 4,868.55, the Dow fell 99.06 points or 0.3 percent to 37,806.39.



Despite the afternoon pullback, the S&P 500 crept up to a new record closing high and the Nasdaq reached its best closing level in over two years.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 2.0 percent and China's Shanghai Composite Index surged by 3.0 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are seeing modest weakness after the ECB left interest rates unchanged. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $0.97 to $76.06 a barrel after climbing $0.72 to $75.09 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after falling $9.80 to $2,016 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $2.60 to $2,018.60 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.42 yen versus the 147.51 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0893 compared to yesterday's $1.0885.



