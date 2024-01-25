

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded firm above the flatline, amidst the ECB's hawkish stance and strong GDP data from the U.S.



The European Central Bank, in its decision just a while ago kept rates steady and also pledged to keep interest rates restrictive for as long as necessary to combat inflation. The ECB reiterated its commitment to fight inflation despite the risk of recession as well as signs of disinflation.



Meanwhile, data revealed the U.S. economy expanded at an annualized 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter, beating forecasts of a 2-percent rise. The growth in the previous quarter was 4.9 percent. Durable Goods orders recorded a flat reading, missing market expectations of a 1.1 percent increase and the 5.5 percent rise seen in November. In the week ended January 20, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to 214 thousand, versus 189 thousand a week earlier. Market expectations were at 200 thousand. The mixed data has added uncertainty to the Fed's likely interest rate trajectory.



Gold Futures for February settlement gained 0.16 percent to trade at $2,019.20. The day's trading range has been between $2,010.05 and $2,023.10. The 52-week trading range was between $1,808.80 and $2,152.30.



Spot Gold added 0.26 percent to trade at $2,018.97 per troy ounce. The day's trading range has been between $2,010.40 and $2,023.28. The 52-week trading range was between $1,804.65 and $2,135.72.



