Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting held on 25 January 2024

Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act").

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Act otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights and/or transfer treasury shares where such transfer is treated as an allotment of shares under Section 560 of the Act free of the restriction in Section 561 of the Act.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The poll votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld % of ISC voted Resolution 1 6,398,505 100.00 0 0.00 1,175 42.33% Resolution 2 6,394,499 99.97 2,106 0.03 3,075 42.32% Resolution 3 6,398,846 100.00 0 0.00 834 42.33% Resolution 4 6,396,093 100.00 0 0.00 3,587 42.32% Resolution 5 6,396,093 100.00 0 0.00 3,587 42.32% Resolution 6 6,396,093 100.00 0 0.00 3,587 42.32% Resolution 7 6,396,093 100.00 0 0.00 3,587 42.32% Resolution 8 6,396,093 100.00 0 0.00 3,587 42.32% Resolution 9 6,398,505 100.00 0 0.00 1,175 42.33% Resolution 10 6,398,505 100.00 0 0.00 1,175 42.33% Resolution 11 6,394,843 99.97 1,762 0.03 3,075 42.32% Resolution 12 6,346,723 99.19 51,782 0.81 1,175 42.33% Resolution 13 5,275,704 82.45 1,123,142 17.55 834 42.33% Resolution 14 6,396,946 99.97 1,900 0.03 834 42.33%

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Notes:

(i) Resolutions 1 to 11 were ordinary resolutions, requiring more than 50% of shareholder votes to be 'for' the resolutions.

(ii) Resolutions 12 to 14 were special resolutions, requiring not less than 75% of shareholder votes to be 'for' the resolutions.

(iii) Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total.

(iv) A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited +44 (0) 333 300 1950

Secretary

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com