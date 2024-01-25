Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25

25 January 2024

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc

(the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Alastair Bruce as a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 February 2024.

As previously advised, this appointment supports our internal succession planning with the departure of Calum Thomson, who is stepping down as a director and Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 February 2024.

Frances Daley, Chair of the Company said:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Calum for his contribution to the Board, over the last six years and also the guidance he has provided as Chair of the Audit Committee.

I am delighted to welcome Alastair to the Board of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC.

Alastair has substantial Board experience of investment trusts. He is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of Audit and Risk Committee of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC an investment trust that focuses on quoted companies in China.

Alastair is also a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC a listed private equity investment trust."

There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

