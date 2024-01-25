Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25
[25.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,998,251.00
|USD
|0
|51,922,807.52
|6.4918
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,133,846.10
|5.5507
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,748,385.19
|8.7302
|67,500.00
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.01.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|190,407.00
|GBP
|0
|1,471,101.76
|7.7261