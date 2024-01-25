

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's central bank announced a further hike in the key interest rate, as expected, on Thursday with the aim of ensuring a decline in the underlying trend of inflation and returning it to the 5 percent target in the medium term, while signalling the end of its tightening cycle.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, or CBRT, headed by Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, decided to hike the policy rate from 42.5 percent to 45.0 percent.



'Taking into account the lagged impact of monetary tightening, the Committee assesses that the monetary tightness required to establish the disinflation course is achieved and that this level will be maintained as long as needed,' the central bank said.



'The Committee assesses that the current level of the policy rate will be maintained until there is a significant decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation and until inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range.'



The central bank also said the policy stance will be reassessed if notable and persistent risks to the inflation outlook emerge.



Recent data showed that Turkey's consumer price inflation climbed to 64.8 percent from 62.0 percent in November.



The bank observed that headline inflation increased in line with the outlook presented in the last inflation report.



Capital Economics economist Liam Peach expects the disinflation process to start from the middle of the year.



'With inflation likely to drop towards 30-35% by year-end (from 65% now), there is still a possibility that the CBRT starts an easing cycle at the end of the year,' Peach said.



'But our baseline view is that rates remain on hold throughout 2024.'



