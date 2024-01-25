Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
25.01.2024 | 16:18
HANZA AB: HANZA invites to a Capital Markets Day and year-end report on February 13

KISTA, Sweden, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA organizes a Capital Markets Day and invites investors, analysts and media to a combined presentation of the year-end report for 2023 and the new financial targets. The Capital Markets Day will be held on February 13 in Stockholm.

The Capital Markets Day will be a hybrid event held in Kista, Stockholm, with live webcast. A light lunch buffet will be served from 12 noon, before the presentations start at 13:00 and end with coffee at 15:30.

The program includes presentation of the report, presentation of HANZA's new and long-term financial targets, and presentations from representatives from different parts of the organization.

All presentations will be held in English. On-site participants will be able to ask oral questions, webcast participants can submit questions via the webcast chat. Please pre-register your participation by email.

Time: Tuesday February 13, 13:00-15:30, lunch from 12:00.

Address: Torshamnsgatan 35 (Nordic Forum) in Kista, Sweden.

Registration to attend in person: By February 6 to erika.hermander@hanza.com

Participate via webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/hanza-quarterly-report-cmd-13-02-24

For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
e-mail: erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
lars.akerblom@hanza.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6093/3915869/2563877.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanza-invites-to-a-capital-markets-day-and-year-end-report-on-february-13-302044827.html

