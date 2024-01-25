Astral Tech of Hong Kong Announced Its Application for a VASP License, Entering the Virtual Asset Trading Platform

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / On January 22nd, 2024, Astral Tech held a press conference to announce that the company would formally apply for a VASP license in Hong Kong. Combining the advantages of the traditional financial industry and the foundation of professionals in the Web3.0 industry, Astral Tech was committed to building a compliant virtual asset trading platform and conducting related businesses in Fintech according to law.

In this regard, Bruce Zeng, CEO of Astral Tech, said that compared with traditional enterprises and simple Web3.0 technology companies, Astral Tech will extensively attract all kinds of talents to join. Relying on all kinds of compliance licenses and high-quality partners, Astral Tech has the ability and will try to provide customers with richer and more personalized customized services than the current virtual asset trading platform. In this process, Astral Tech will continue to explore higher profit margins and help customers find more new value.

At the press conference, Bruce Zeng further shared Astral Tech's vision for the future. He said that relying on Hong Kong's status as a global financial center, Astral Tech will devote itself to exploring from different aspects. First of all, Astral Tech is already applying for a VASP license and will launch a compliant virtual asset trading platform. In the future, on the one hand, Astral Tech will actively participate in the business related to the stable currency of the Hong Kong dollar and help Hong Kong improve its voice and become the world's Web3.0 financial center; On the other hand, Astral Tech will actively communicate with various partners, research and innovate RWA and STO-related businesses, and let Web3.0 technology benefit traditional financial markets.

About Astral Tech

Astral Tech's headquarter is in Hong Kong, it has a research and development team of 80 people in Tokyo and Singapore. Astral Tech's application for a VASP license in Hong Kong marks an important step to enter the battle for virtual assets in Hong Kong.

