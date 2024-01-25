Launch of Compassion to Action Program - Event Tickets Center Elevates Its Philanthropy

Discover how Event Tickets Center is expanding its ETC Cares program with the launch of the Compassion to Action program today.

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Event Tickets Center is delighted to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Compassion to Action program, a significant expansion of its philanthropic efforts under the ETC Cares initiative. This new venture reflects Event Tickets Center's strong commitment to making a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.





Event Tickets Center Logo





Event Tickets Center captivated the local community by pursuing various charitable endeavors. Driven by their profound love for live events, the company brightened the lives of children battling cancer by generously providing free event tickets to the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Collaborating with the Children of Fallen Soldiers, they supported female veterans and trauma survivors by giving them free tickets to an Alicia Keys concert.

The company's commitment was further showcased when they hosted their first-ever Puppy Party in the office. Embracing numerous homeless puppies, the team showered them with love, leading to successful adoptions into loving families. These initiatives not only had a positive impact on the lives of individuals in the community but also sparked a transformative shift within.

"Never before have we seen our teams come together in this way. They find so much meaning and purpose in this new program. They have discovered a new passion for compassion which has revitalized everything," expressed Stephanie Franz (ETC Cares Director).

ETC recognizes the impact of volunteering on the mental health of its employees. Engaging in volunteer activities has been proven to enhance well-being. The sense of purpose derived from contributing to meaningful causes not only enriches the workplace environment but also fosters a sense of community." Providing our team with access to opportunities that bring fulfillment and foster connections. Through actively hosting volunteer events across a spectrum of impactful charitable endeavors-such as volunteering at a local cancer camp, supporting the local food bank, aiding starving manatees, distributing warm coats to homeless shelters, championing Make-A-Wish initiatives, and sponsoring art classes for underprivileged children-we strive to make a meaningful difference in both our employees' lives and the communities we serve."

Fueled by this newfound purpose, ETC extended its generosity to customers by launching a user-friendly mobile app offering event tickets with zero fees. "We aim to create more accessible and meaningful experiences for everyone, particularly for those facing challenges like cancer or trauma. This new venture is an embodiment of our commitment to fostering joy, support, and positive transformations within the community we serve."

Event Tickets Center has ambitious plans for its Compassion to Action program, promising a series of events that surpass anything they have undertaken before. Through their Compassion to Action program, they aim to set a precedent for corporate social responsibility, proving that businesses can be a force for good in the world.

Contact Name: Stephanie Franz

Title: CAO, CHRO & ETC Cares Director

Contact Email: stephanie@eventticketscenter.net

Company Website: https://www.eventticketscenter.com/etc-cares/1200/h

Contact Information

Stephanie Franz

Business Manager

stephanie@eventticketscenter.net

7037722577

SOURCE: Event Tickets Center

View the original press release on newswire.com.