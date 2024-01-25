SIPTRUNK Announces Strategic Partnership with ABP Technology

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / SIPTRUNK, a BCM One company and leading services platform designed for companies that want to build a SIP trunking practice, announced today a strategic partnership with Dallas-based ABP Technology, a leading value-add specialty distributor of IP technology solutions for technology partners.

The partnership, which enables the companies to cross-market to each other's dealer networks, will expand sales channels for each company and provide their respective dealers with new opportunities to serve their customers who seek to modernize their business communications.

"ABP Technology has been a successful SIPTRUNK reseller for years with an impressive dealer base that we believe will be interested in reselling SIP services through our streamlined and flexible platform," stated Ben Macalindong, Director of SIP Sales at SIPTRUNK. "ABP will champion SIPTRUNK to its resellers. Likewise, we are proud to promote ABP services to our dealers who can benefit from ABP's world-class IP technology solutions and support."

"ABP's main focus in 2024 is to position SIP trunking as a new revenue generator for our dealers, and SIPTRUNK offers the easiest reseller platform in the industry, one we are confident in promoting because of our own experience," stated Rod McCree, Director of IP Communications at ABP Technology. "We are a Gold 3CX license distributor and have invested heavily in security, surveillance and Wi-Fi infrastructure. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide SIPTRUNK resellers with innovative solutions like these to help them grow their businesses."

By connecting ABP Technology's dealers with SIPTRUNK and SIPTRUNK's resellers with ABP, the partnership offers businesses unique solutions to scale their service offerings and expand their customer bases to stay competitive and profitable.

ABOUT SIPTRUNK

SIPTRUNK offers a simple, easy, and profitable way to resell SIP trunking services. Its SIP trunking platform is designed for hardware-centric businesses interested in developing a monthly recurring revenue stream from selling SIP trunking services to modernize their customers' business communications. SIPTRUNK is brandable, handles all end-user billing and complex telecom taxation collections, can be configured for multiple partner levels, and provides transparent commission reporting-all backed by service and support personnel with decades of telephony industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.siptrunk.com/. SIPTRUNK is a BCM One company, whose brands also include Flowroute and SIP.US.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

ABOUT ABP Technology

ABP Technology is a value-add distributor for IP technology solutions. Our carefully handpicked solutions, expert support, partner empowerment, evolving vision, and dependable delivery provide our Integrator Partners with the best tools and give them a competitive edge to knock their business goals out of the park. We're here to help resellers and Integrators grow their businesses by making things easier for them by providing cloud-based solutions that offer new ways to deploy IP technology solutions and monetize their own services. For more information, visit http://www.abptech.com.

Contact Information:

Paula Como Kauth

CMO

pckauth@bcmone.com

2129067255

SOURCE: SIPTRUNK

View the original press release on newswire.com.