ADHD Online LLC: Mentavi Health Elevates Mental Wellness Coaching Across All 50 States

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Mentavi Health, a leading healthcare provider focused on mental health care and a pioneer in telehealth services through ADHD Online, is proud to announce the expansion of its offerings to include Mental Wellness Coaching nationwide.

This enhancement is a testament to the company's dedication to delivering diverse and accessible mental health care solutions tailored to the unique needs of patients in a digital-first world.

"We are thrilled to launch Mental Wellness Coaching at the start of the new year, recognizing the varied needs of our thousands of customers," remarked Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. "This addition signifies our dedication to embracing and addressing the diverse wellness journeys of our clients."

This new service offered nationwide is a testament to Mentavi Health's commitment to innovation and patient-centric online care. It is designed to complement the company's existing suite of services, providing an alternative for those seeking guidance beyond traditional therapy or supplementing medical treatment.

Mentavi's approach to Mental Wellness Coaching is rooted in evidence-based practices and aims to foster sustainable engagement and positive health outcomes. Based on patient needs, Mental Wellness Coaching can address various areas such as personal growth, stress management, career guidance, and goal setting, providing a supportive virtual environment for clients' development and skill enhancement. It can also provide a focus on ADHD coaching.

This initiative aligns with the mission of Mentavi Health and ADHD Online to provide accessible and quality mental health care to everyone, regardless of location. Mentavi Health continues to set the standard in online mental health services, making strides in offering comprehensive, accessible, and innovative care solutions. For more information about Mental Wellness Coaching and other services, please visit the company website at https://adhdonline.com/mental-wellness-coaching/.

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also adjacent mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Smart Assessment and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to comprehensive, accessible, compliant online mental health care.

