

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Thursday announced its plan to lay off approximately 1,600 employees across its branches to push its online banking services.



However, the British lender will also add around 830 jobs to its relationship-growth team to improve customer service through phone and video calls, the company spokesperson affirmed.



The spokesperson further explained the decision by saying, 'The way customers choose to bank with us has changed rapidly in recent years: with more than 21 million customers choosing to bank with us online or through our mobile apps, and just 8% of customers choosing to use a branch exclusively to manage their money.'



The lay-off will not affect the company's most junior employees, the spokesperson added.



According to the latest report, Lloyds Banking Group had approximately 59,000 employees at the end of 2022.



Currently, Lloyds Banking's stock is dropping 0.71 percent, to $2.0950 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken