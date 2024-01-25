Talkdesk to exhibit and host masterclass on the potential of Generative AI in the contact center

Talkdesk will deliver live demonstrations of Talkdesk CX Cloud and Talkdesk Experience Clouds.

The Talkdesk in-person masterclass will explore how to supercharge contact center optimization with generative AI.

The company remains committed to France as a strategic growth market.

Talkdesk®, Inc., a global AI-powered contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, today announced its presence at the All4Customer event in Paris from March 26 28, 2024. Investment in the event is part of the company's commitment to the French market and to driving exceptional outcomes for customers and partners across the region with the power of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven customer experience.

Simon Desvergez, enterprise solutions engineer at Talkdesk, will deliver a masterclass on supercharging contact center optimization with generative AI (GenAI) on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. in Masterclass 6. During the 45-minute session, industry professionals will hear examples of how GenAI has automated complex customer use cases and significantly improved the quality of self-service interactions.

The All4Customer event, which attracts approximately 15,000 attendees, is the latest example of continued commitment from Talkdesk to the French market. Over the past several months, Talkdesk has exhibited at the Customer Relationship and Marketing Meetings (CRM&M) event in Cannes to gain opportunities to meet face-to-face with local customer experience (CX) leaders and held the Talkdesk Partner Academy in Paris as an investment in its partner ecosystem.

Tiago Paiva, founder and chief executive officer at Talkdesk, commented: "France continues to be a significant business driver for the company, and we're excited for 2024 to drive further local expansion for Talkdesk. All4Customer is an important opportunity for us to connect with local CX leaders in-person and discuss the value that deploying AI cloud technology can unlock in the contact center."

Customers such as Quadient, a global leader in cloud-based business communication software, parcel locker solutions, and mailing systems technology based in Bagneux, France, uses Talkdesk to deliver frictionless customer interactions. Before implementing Talkdesk, 40% of Quadient's call volume in some queues consisted of simple transactions that could be self-serviced to reserve agents' time for more complex tasks. Quadient initially developed its self-service solutions with Talkdesk, then expanded to other Talkdesk tools, including a solution to assist with agent coaching and a voice bot. As a result, Quadient doubled its self-service capabilities, increased efficiency, and created better experiences for customers and agents.

Jackie James, director of global operations at Quadient, said: "The thing that I like about Talkdesk more than anything is that they're constantly looking for ways to improve. They're regularly deploying features that have positive impacts on CX." As one example of this, James added: "By using a voice bot [to serve Parcel Pending], we could contain a lot of simple transactions just by walking the customer through a few steps and using some integrations with our web application. We immediately saw a 60% containment rate."

FACYLE, a key partner of Talkdesk in the French market specializing in Consulting and CTI integration, expressed excitement about the ongoing collaboration. As a crucial launch partner, FACYLE has significantly contributed to the success of Talkdesk in France. FACYLE Chief Executive Officer Francois Breuiller highlighted the consistent investment from Talkdesk in the success of their partnership and the French market.

The Talkdesk-FACYLE partnership has led to notable achievements, including successful projects with Groupe APRIL and Groupe Monnoyeur. This success is attributed to dedication from Talkdesk in providing resources, materials, and events tailored for the French audience. These efforts have accelerated momentum, empowering enterprises to enhance customer experiences through the Talkdesk AI-powered contact center solutions.

Francois Breuiller further emphasized the positive impact of the partnership, stating: "Partnering with Talkdesk for the past two years has proven that we made the right choice for a pure CCaaS solution. We successfully implemented their solution on large customers' projects, showcasing robustness and comprehensive feature coverage."

The All4Customer event will take place at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 4, where Talkdesk will exhibit in stand F28. For more information, visit www.all4customer-paris.com.

