Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Disclosure of New Directorship

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Alastair Bruce has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC with effect from 1 February 2024.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

25 January 2024

