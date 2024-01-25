Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Disclosure of New Directorship
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Alastair Bruce has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC with effect from 1 February 2024.
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
25 January 2024
020 7961 4240