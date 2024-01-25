Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 17:36
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date: 25 January 2024

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. has declared a special dividend for the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2023 of 11 pence per Ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on 23 February 2024 to shareholders on the register on 2 February 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 1 February 2024.

This additional dividend relates to excess reportable income deemed to have been received by the Company in respect of investments in certain open-ended investment vehicles held in the Company's portfolio.

Although this special dividend is being paid in respect of the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2023, for shareholders' own tax purposes the dividend will be received during the tax year ending 5 April 2024.

Going forward, the Company's current intention is to continue to pay a single annual final dividend in July each year.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 378 0500

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


