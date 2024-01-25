PARIS & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today reported its unaudited sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023.

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies, commented: "In addition to advancing important strategic relationships with announced development partners Tasly Pharmaceutical (neurology), Telix Pharmaceuticals (urology) and Johnson & Johnson (lung), in 2023 Mauna Kea remained disciplined in all phases of the business. I am particularly pleased with the U.S. performance, where we saw, once again, improved operational efficiency and sales force productivity as well as 10% organic sales growth on a constant currency basis. Likewise, in Asia, our team is working actively with our partners at Tasly to operationalize our Joint Venture, which we expect will deliver initial Cellvizio orders for the Chinese domestic market from 2024 onwards. Finally, our R&D team continues to enhance the capabilities and clinical effectiveness of Cellvizio, including advancing AI and wireless connectivity solutions. With a building pipeline of potential new development partners and the ongoing support of the global clinical community, I am excited for what we can accomplish in the year ahead."

2023 Highlights

Successful Shift in U.S. Operations

In 2023, sales efforts focused on high volume Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) with our Pay-Per-Use (PPU) program which represented 63% of Q4 sales. This model offers greater stability and more consistent recurring revenue, enables access to a high volume of patients, and generates significant operational leverage as system usage increases.

Throughout the year, PPU growth accelerated significantly, culminating to year-on-year growth of +109%1 in Q4 2023 and a +52%1 rise from Q3 2023. This growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the high satisfaction rates among physicians using Cellvizio leading to increased adoption among existing accounts and the onboarding of 11 new accounts over the year.

Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Volume of PPU procedures 678 686 613 589 693 1,013 899 1,361

Enhanced Operational Leverage Through U.S. Sales Growth

In 2023, the United States solidified its position as the 1st market, accounting for 72% of total sales, marking a significant increase of 16 percentage points from the previous year. This shift has yielded substantial operational leverage and has particularly improved the Group's profitability profile due to the region's high gross margin.

This solid performance was accomplished with a sales force that was reduced by half compared with 2021, reflecting a notable increase in productivity and profitability.

Initial Contributions and Operational Launch of the Tasly Joint Venture

In 2023, the Group recorded revenues of $4.7 million (€4.3 million), including upfront fees of $6.5 million (€6.2 million) spread over 3 years and a technology transfer milestone of $2.5 million (€2.3 million).

The year was pivotal in laying the groundwork for the operational launch of the JV, setting up the JV structure, recruiting the leadership and sales teams, and acquiring the necessary business licenses for the marketing of Cellvizio.

Strategic Investment from Telix Pharmaceuticals in Mauna Kea Paving the Way for Long-Term Collaboration

At the end of 2023, Telix Pharmaceuticals made a strategic €6.0 million investment in Mauna Kea, reflecting an expansion of their existing alliance in uro-oncologic surgery. The shared vision between the groups is to develop new hybrid pharmaceutical-device products through the combination of Telix's cancer-targeting agents with the Cellvizio platform in order to provide uro-oncologic surgeons with enhanced tools for patient care.

This investment marks a significant milestone for Mauna Kea, underscoring the attractiveness and strategic importance of the Cellvizio technology for key players such as Telix. It signals the beginning of a more integrated collaboration between the two entities, aimed at combining the advanced technologies of both groups for the contemplated therapeutic area.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Sales by Category

(in €k) - IFRS Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Change % % CER % % CER Systems 83 1,351 -94% -94% 1,171 2,979 -61% -60% Consumables 1,344 964 +39% +42% 3,900 3,131 +25% +28% Services 222 338 -34% -34% 1,134 1,370 -17% -17% License fees 498 - n.a. n.a. 4,299 - n.a. n.a. Total sales 2,147 2,653 -19% -18% 10,504 7,479 +40% +42%

In the fourth quarter of 2023, total sales amounted to €2.1 million, a decrease of 18%1 compared to 2022 which was in line with expectations considering the exceptional system orders of 10 systems in Latin America in Q4 2022.

Sales of consumables grew by +42%1 during the period, driven by the acceleration of the PPU activity and, to a lesser extent, the sales of probes. Finally, service sales were impacted by a decrease in billing to our partner Johnson & Johnson with the completion of CLEAR Study enrollment.

For the year 2023, total sales increased by +42%1 to €10.5 million, reflecting the increase in consumable sales and the recognition of the first €4.3 million of revenues related to the Tasly JV.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Sales by Geography

(in €k) - IFRS Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Change % % CER % % CER United States 1,136 1,150 -1% +1% 4,480 4,202 +7% +10% EMEA & ROW 500 1,525 -67% -67% 1,622 2,875 -44% -44% Asia Pacific 512 (22) n.a. n.a. 4,402 402 +995% +995% Total sales 2,147 2,653 -19% -18% 10,504 7,479 +40% +42%

In the U.S. sales were up +1%1 despite the lack of system sales, which are typically much harder to predict. These sales, initially anticipated by the end of the year, have been postponed to 2024. However, this shortfall was completely offset by an impressive 109%1 rise in PPU revenue.

On the contrary, Europe and the RoW faced a demanding comparison with the previous year's exceptional quarter, which included the sale of 10 systems in Latin America. In Asia Pacific, sales were positively impacted by the recognition of the payments received from the Tasly JV.

For the year 2023, growth was mainly driven by the U.S. and the contribution from the Tasly JV.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Sales in Unit

Units (#) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change New systems sold* 2 11 -9 New systems placed** 5 1 +4 Total systems 7 12 -5 Consumables delivered 109 151 -42

* The change in the number of new systems sold over the period may differ from that in reported sales, due to inventory adjustments and product mix variation

** The reference date is the contract signature date, which may differ from the system installation date

***

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

1 Growth at constant exchange rate (CER)

