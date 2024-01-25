La Granja Restaurants: La Granja Tampa Is Now Open and Sells Beer; Residents in Tampa Are Encouraged to Come by for Fresh Homestyle Cooked Food for Lunch or Dinner

In addition to their delicious, freshly made filling homestyle Latin food, La Granja Tampa offers its patrons a wide selection of beer.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / La Granja Tampa has become a favorite place for many to grab a quick lunch or a family dinner. La Granja Tampa just opened a year ago on 10412 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 to help meet the growing demand for restaurants. La Granja Tampa is between Floyd Road and W. Linebaugh Ave on N. Dale Mabry Highway.

Regular customers at La Granja Tampa note their love affair with the 1/4 Chicken Meal as a reason for their constant return. Those choosing to dine have their choice of chicken, steak, seafood, or pork with two sides of their preference.

One Google reviewer, Edwin R., recently wrote of La Granja Tampa as a "Latin Restaurant with an excellent selection of my favorite foods, Roasted Chicken is amazing and the chicken soup and seafood soups for the cool weather was great."

To fulfill popular demand, La Granja now serves beer with lunch or dinner. Pair a filling homestyle lunch or dinner with one of the most popular beer brands.

Enjoy chicken, beef, seafood, and pork with beer. Come and dine with the family in a newly remodeled spacious setting. When ordering, customers can choose from a wide variety of platters and side options such as a sizable portion of meat and two or more sides. Dishes are seasoned to perfection and paired with perfect additions, of which arroz, frijoles, and fried plantains are the most popular. La Granja Restaurants use their own unique recipe for preparing their delicious and flavorful Pollo a la Brasa. Their menu offers a whole, half or quarter chicken combined with rice and beans, or one boneless chicken breast with rice and beans, or chicken wings with fries. The restaurants also offer beef, pork and seafood dishes and sandwiches, all prepared in their unique Latin style. Choose the 1/4 chicken meal with rice and beans starting at only $7.95. Enjoy the Boneless Breast Special starting at $14.45. Select seafood specials such as shrimp, whole snapper or criollo fish. Their mouth-watering Latin dishes hold true to the roots of the original La Granja. First serving customers in Aruba, the local restaurant then expanded two years later to South Florida, then Orlando, and now Tampa. La Granja is proud to serve Tampa with affordable food that's both appetizing and filling. Enjoy large flavorful platters.

One can dine in, pick up or order delivery through DoorDash. Call 813-415-3152 to order. Directions are here.

La Granja Restaurants has been awarded by Restaurant Review magazine as the best family Peruvian restaurant with the most delicious chicken, steak, and seafood dishes at affordable prices. Experience a homestyle, freshly cooked meal for lunch or dinner. http://www.lagranjarestaurants.com.

Jeffrey Brown

jeffb@topofgoogle.com

