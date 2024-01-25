SOPHiA GENETICS Supports Genetic Testing in Brazil

The company announced Bioma4me has implemented SOPHiA DDM to support its rare disorder testing capabilities

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Bioma4me, a Brazil -based company focused on genetic sequencing to drive precision medicine to the Brazilian population, is now live on the SOPHiA DDM Platform. The company will use SOPHiA GENETICS' technology to advance and streamline its genetic testing capabilities.

Bioma4me is a leader in Brazil in providing personalized medicine, supported by genetic analysis of each individual, offered at an affordable cost, with great precision and in the shortest possible time.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS, a leader in AI to further precision medicine. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey of scientific discovery and innovation for Bioma4me," said Rafael Malagoli Rocha, PhD, Sócio Diretor, Bioma4me. "This collaboration is a fusion of expertise in order to drive forward the frontiers of human genetics and metagenomics in Latin America . Bioma4me is committed to unlocking new possibilities and advancing the field of oncology, microbiome, and genetic diseases in general, bringing hope and answers to our community. We celebrate this partnership as a testament to what can be achieved in the novelties in data-driven medicine."

Through the SOPHiA DDM Platform, Bioma4me will be able to apply its next-generation sequencing (NGS) expertise to the whole exome. The SOPHiA DDM Platform will help the company streamline and expedite data analysis, which will save valuable time for clinical researchers and support the enablement of precision medicine for customers.

"We believe in advancing the use of precision medicine globally, supporting researchers and clinicians with our AI-based SOPHiA DDM Platform to help advance cancer research and provide better health outcomes worldwide," said Ricardo Mendonca Filho, PhD., Managing Director, LAPAC, SOPHiA GENETICS. "By using our platform, Bioma4me will be able to enhance and expedite its testing capabilities to deliver a comprehensive panel for its customers."

The SOPHiA DDM Platform will enable Bioma4me fast turnaround time for results. Additionally, Bioma4me will have full ownership over its data and access to the SOPHiA GENETICS decentralized global network, helping to continuously advance its researchers' capabilities and knowledge base.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

