Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 17:54
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Recycling Day: Recognising Youth - The theme for Recycling Heroes 2024

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognising Youth is the theme for the Global Recycling Day's new competition in the search for Recycling Heroes .

Global Recycling Day


Taking its lead from COP28 in Dubai, the Global Recycling Foundation is targeting youthful enterprise in its search for the innovators of tomorrow, helping reduce waste, pollution & carbon emissions whilst promoting recycling and employment.

The Global Recycling Foundation (GRF) is now looking for nominations for the award of Recycling Heroes 2024 from young entrepreneurs, individuals to business leaders, sole traders to multinational businesses, and towns and cities that have continued actively to recycle as the world is challenged to meet the climate change goals of 2050.

COP 28 pledged to move away from fossil fuels and quickly ramp up renewal energy, and GRF is committed to playing its part in promoting the vital role of recycling as an integral part of the Global Circular Economy in preserving the planet's resources.

Ten winning entrants will receive $1000 each and their ideas will be publicised on the Global Recycling Day's social media channels shared across 70 countries connecting over two billion followers. Entries close on Tuesday 12thMarch 2024. All nominations to be sent by email to: info@globalrecyclingfoundation.org.

Ranjit Baxi, Founding President of the Global Recycling Foundation, said: "COP28 has pointed the way, and we believe young people should be at the forefront of meeting the challenges it has laid down. GRF recognises the huge socio-economic impact on our global economies made by these young business leaders. Young people dare to think the unthinkable and it is their future which matters more than ever."

For further information contact Global Recycling Foundation team:
info@globalrecyclingfoundation.org
www.globalrecyclingday.com

About the Global Recycling Foundation

The Global Recycling Foundation supports the promotion of recycling and the recycling industry across the world in order to showcase its vital role in preserving the future of the planet. It promotes Global Recycling Day as well as other educational programmes, awareness projects and innovation initiatives which focus on the sustainable and inclusive development of recycling.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326977/Global_Recycling_Day.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/recognising-youth--the-theme-for-recycling-heroes-2024-302044952.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.