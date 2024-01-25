Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 19:06
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Armstrong International Cultural Foundation: ISRAEL ARCHAEOLOGY EXHIBIT OPENING FEB. 25 IN OKLAHOMA

"Kingdom of David and Solomon Discovered"

EDMOND, Okla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong International Cultural Foundation announces the grand opening of its newest archaeology exhibit, "Kingdom of David and Solomon Discovered" on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (Central) at Armstrong Auditorium on the campus of Herbert W. Armstrong College in Edmond, Okla. Tickets are free and advanced reservations are required. The ceremony will be streamed live at ArmstrongInstitute.org.

The Ophel Pithos (Photo: Ouria Tadmor/Copyright: Eilat Mazar)

The exhibit includes over three dozen artifacts from the period of the united monarchy in biblical Israel, and will mark the world premiere of the extraordinary Ophel pithos inscription, which some have associated with the biblical Queen of Sheba's visit to King Solomon.

"This exhibit is totally unique," said Brad Macdonald, curator of the exhibit. "This is the first time such a diverse collection of 10th-century artifacts and archaeological features have been collected in one place and presented in the broader scientific, historic and biblical context to showcase the monumental nature of the kingdom of Israel during the reign of kings David and Solomon."

Other artifacts on display include two bullae (small clay seal impressions) attesting to Eliakim, the servant of King Hezekiah and associate of Isaiah the prophet. The exhibit features about three dozen artifacts from 10th-century B.C.E. archaeological sites, including Jerusalem, Lachish and Khirbet Qeiyafa. Also featured are two large dioramas of the 10th-century kingdom of Israel and the city of Jerusalem, as well as interactive displays and educational videos and timelines.

The exhibit is presented and funded by the Armstrong International Cultural Foundation in association with Jerusalem's Armstrong Institute of Biblical Archaeology, Israel Museum, Israel Antiquities Authority and Institute of Archaeology of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. It is Armstrong Auditorium's third exhibit of biblical artifacts, following "Seals of Jeremiah's Captors Discovered" (2013-2015) and "Seals of Isaiah and King Hezekiah Discovered" (2018-2019), which won an Oklahoma tourism award for Outstanding Temporary Exhibit.

"Kingdom of David and Solomon Discovered" will be on display in the Grand Lobby of Armstrong Auditorium through January 17. 2025. Admission is free beginning Feb. 26, 2024. For more information visit ArmstrongAuditorium.org.

The Edmond-based Armstrong International Cultural Foundation is a non-profit humanitarian organization with executive offices on the campus of Herbert W. Armstrong College. The foundation's cultural activities include a series of performing arts concerts at Armstrong Auditorium and support of archaeological excavations at the Armstrong Institute of Biblical Archaeology in Jerusalem.

YouTube
Facebook
X
Web

CONTACT: Shane Granger, sgranger@armstrong.foundation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321950/Ophel_Inscription.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/israel-archaeology-exhibit-opening-feb-25-in-oklahoma-302045011.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.