Armstrong International Cultural Foundation: ISRAEL ARCHAEOLOGY EXHIBIT OPENING FEB. 25 IN OKLAHOMA

"Kingdom of David and Solomon Discovered"

EDMOND, Okla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong International Cultural Foundation announces the grand opening of its newest archaeology exhibit, "Kingdom of David and Solomon Discovered" on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (Central) at Armstrong Auditorium on the campus of Herbert W. Armstrong College in Edmond, Okla. Tickets are free and advanced reservations are required. The ceremony will be streamed live at ArmstrongInstitute.org.

The exhibit includes over three dozen artifacts from the period of the united monarchy in biblical Israel, and will mark the world premiere of the extraordinary Ophel pithos inscription, which some have associated with the biblical Queen of Sheba's visit to King Solomon.

"This exhibit is totally unique," said Brad Macdonald, curator of the exhibit. "This is the first time such a diverse collection of 10th-century artifacts and archaeological features have been collected in one place and presented in the broader scientific, historic and biblical context to showcase the monumental nature of the kingdom of Israel during the reign of kings David and Solomon."

Other artifacts on display include two bullae (small clay seal impressions) attesting to Eliakim, the servant of King Hezekiah and associate of Isaiah the prophet. The exhibit features about three dozen artifacts from 10th-century B.C.E. archaeological sites, including Jerusalem, Lachish and Khirbet Qeiyafa. Also featured are two large dioramas of the 10th-century kingdom of Israel and the city of Jerusalem, as well as interactive displays and educational videos and timelines.

The exhibit is presented and funded by the Armstrong International Cultural Foundation in association with Jerusalem's Armstrong Institute of Biblical Archaeology, Israel Museum, Israel Antiquities Authority and Institute of Archaeology of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. It is Armstrong Auditorium's third exhibit of biblical artifacts, following "Seals of Jeremiah's Captors Discovered" (2013-2015) and "Seals of Isaiah and King Hezekiah Discovered" (2018-2019), which won an Oklahoma tourism award for Outstanding Temporary Exhibit.

"Kingdom of David and Solomon Discovered" will be on display in the Grand Lobby of Armstrong Auditorium through January 17. 2025. Admission is free beginning Feb. 26, 2024. For more information visit ArmstrongAuditorium.org.

The Edmond-based Armstrong International Cultural Foundation is a non-profit humanitarian organization with executive offices on the campus of Herbert W. Armstrong College. The foundation's cultural activities include a series of performing arts concerts at Armstrong Auditorium and support of archaeological excavations at the Armstrong Institute of Biblical Archaeology in Jerusalem.

