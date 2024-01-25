INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Josey Parks, Industry Celebrated CEO and Entrepreneur Joins International Roofing Expo 2024 as Keynote Speaker

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / The International Roofing Expo (IRE), the premier gathering of professionals in the roofing and exteriors industry, today announces leading technologist and contractor Josey Parks as the keynote speaker at North America's largest roofing event, Feb. 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Parks is an advocate for bridging the gap between trade and technology and is dedicated to preserving the heart of America's blue-collar workforce by leveling the playing field through technology.

In his keynote address, Man & Machine: How Artificial Intelligence is Poised to Change the Roofing Industry, on Feb. 6, Parks will discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to become more prevalent to the roofing industry and will explain how industry professionals can embrace technology to better serve customers. Through the session, industry leaders may gain insight into the future of technology as a tool for turning challenges into opportunities.

"It is extremely important to call attention to industry disruptors, like artificial intelligence, in a contextualized way as it enables the audience to apply the tools and learnings from the International Roofing Expo directly to their businesses," says Rich Russo, Show Director of International Roofing Expo. "As new technology becomes more engrained in roofing business practices, it is important to understand how to approach and utilize new mechanisms to the best advantage of both the customer and the business, and that's why the education at the event is so crucial."

Artificial Intelligence is continuously introduced to the construction industry to optimize layouts, identify patterns and suggest design improvements, increasing efficiencies through the preconstruction planning and design processes.

Registration is still available for the 2024 International Roofing Expo.

To learn more, visit theroofingexpo.com .

