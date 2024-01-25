Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
25.01.2024
INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Josey Parks, Industry Celebrated CEO and Entrepreneur Joins International Roofing Expo 2024 as Keynote Speaker

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / The International Roofing Expo (IRE), the premier gathering of professionals in the roofing and exteriors industry, today announces leading technologist and contractor Josey Parks as the keynote speaker at North America's largest roofing event, Feb. 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Parks is an advocate for bridging the gap between trade and technology and is dedicated to preserving the heart of America's blue-collar workforce by leveling the playing field through technology.

In his keynote address, Man & Machine: How Artificial Intelligence is Poised to Change the Roofing Industry, on Feb. 6, Parks will discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to become more prevalent to the roofing industry and will explain how industry professionals can embrace technology to better serve customers. Through the session, industry leaders may gain insight into the future of technology as a tool for turning challenges into opportunities.

"It is extremely important to call attention to industry disruptors, like artificial intelligence, in a contextualized way as it enables the audience to apply the tools and learnings from the International Roofing Expo directly to their businesses," says Rich Russo, Show Director of International Roofing Expo. "As new technology becomes more engrained in roofing business practices, it is important to understand how to approach and utilize new mechanisms to the best advantage of both the customer and the business, and that's why the education at the event is so crucial."

Artificial Intelligence is continuously introduced to the construction industry to optimize layouts, identify patterns and suggest design improvements, increasing efficiencies through the preconstruction planning and design processes.

Registration is still available for the 2024 International Roofing Expo.

To learn more, visit theroofingexpo.com.

About International Roofing Expo:

The International Roofing Expo®?is the premier event for both the commercial and residential roofing and exterior construction industries. The IRE brings the professional community together to help them stay current on trending knowledge and to see the largest selection of products and services. The event helps professionals improve their business through education, exhibitions, and networking. The International Roofing Expo is owned and operated by Informa Markets. The official show sponsor is NRCA and the official show publication is Roofing Contractor. For more information, please visit www.theroofingexpo.com.

Follow International Roofing Expo on social?at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter?to stay in touch for the most up to date information on the 2024 expo.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit?www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Portwood
Infrastructure and Construction PR
IC.PR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION


View the original press release on accesswire.com

