

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled slightly higher on Thursday with traders digesting the latest batch of economic data and assessing the likely move of the Federal Reserve with regard to interest rate cuts.



A firm dollar limited the yellow metal's uptick. The dollar gained on strong GDP data.



The dollar index climbed to 103.65, gaining about 0.4%.



The European Central Bank left interest rates on hold on Thursday and claimed inflation is progressing towards its target, while giving no clear guidance on when interest rates will start falling.



Gold futures for February ended up $1.80 at $2,017.80 an ounce,



Silver futures for March ended higher by $0.038 at $22.927 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.8690 per pound, down $0.0170 from the previous close.



Data from the Commerce Department showed gross domestic product in the fourth quarter shot up by 3.3% in the fourth quarter after surging by 4.9% in the third quarter, while economists had expected GDP to jump by 2%.



The stronger than expected GDP growth partly reflected a continued surge in consumer spending, which shot up by 2.8% in the fourth quarter after spiking by 3.1% in the third quarter.



On the inflation front, the Commerce Department said the personal consumption expenditures price index increased 1.7% in the fourth quarter compared with a 2.6% jump in the third quarter. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 2% in the fourth quarter, the same as in the third quarter.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department also released a report showing durable goods orders were virtually unchanged in December after surging by an upwardly revised 5.5% in November. Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 1.1% compared to the 5.4% spike that had been reported for the previous month.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended January 20th, climbing to 214,000, an increase of 25,000 from the previous week's revised level of 189,000.



Economists had expected initial jobless claims to rise to 200,000 from the 187,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Traders now look ahead to the release of a closely watched report on personal income and spending on Friday.



The personal income and spending report includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve and could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

