

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, continuing to benefit from Wednesday's data showing a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventory, and on positive reaction to the stimulus measures announced by China.



Data showing stronger than expected U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth, and likely supply disruption following news about a drone attack on a Russian refinery on Russia's Black Sea coast contributed as well to the surge in oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.27 or more than 3% at $77.36 a barrel.



Brent crude futures settled at $82.43 a barrel, gaining $2.39 or about 3%.



Data from the Commerce Department showed gross domestic product in the fourth quarter shot up by 3.3% in the fourth quarter after surging by 4.9% in the third quarter, while economists had expected GDP to jump by 2%.



The stronger than expected GDP growth partly reflected a continued surge in consumer spending, which shot up by 2.8% in the fourth quarter after spiking by 3.1% in the third quarter.



In a surprise announcement, China reduced the reserve requirement for banks, allowing a liquidity infusion to support economic recovery. The expected economic recovery is seen boosting the demand for crude oil.



Official data for the week ended January 19 released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed a decline of 9.2 million barrels in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Markets had expected a decline of 2.2 million barrels only. Inventories had seen a reduction of 2.5 million barrels in the previous week.



According to reports, a Ukranian drone attack damaged Russia's Rosneft PJSC's major Tuapse refinery on Black Sea coast, raising concerns about supply from Russia.



