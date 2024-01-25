DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market is Projected to Grow Immensely During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

Significant developments have been made in mRNA therapy over the past several decades. Many monotherapies and combinations are in trial. Companies are diligently working toward the development of novel treatments. Key players such as BioNTech SE, ModernaTX, CureVac, Sanofi, and others are some of the major players that are going to boost the global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market dynamics in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to the American Cancer Society (2023), in general, about 10-15% of all lung cancers are SCLC, and about 80-85% are NSCLC. In 2023, an estimated 238K adults ( 117K men and 120K women) in the United States will be diagnosed with lung cancer.

of all lung cancers are SCLC, and about are NSCLC. In 2023, an estimated adults ( men and women) in the United States will be diagnosed with lung cancer. Leading mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics companies such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ReCode Therapeutics, ModernaTX, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Remix Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sirnaomics, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Sangamo Therapeutics, 2seventy bio, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Silence Therapeutics plc, STORM Therapeutics LTD, BioNTech SE, Agomab Therapeutics NV, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., AstraZeneca, Ocugen, Merus N.V., Sanofi, Immunomic Therapeutics , and others are developing novel mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics that can be available in the global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics that can be available in the global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market in the coming years. The promising global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics in the pipeline include VX-522, RCT1100, mRNA-4157, REM-422, scAAV9.U7.ACCA, PF-06651600, STP705, PTW-002 10, Enzalutamide, JCXH-221, BIVV003, bbT369, HBI-002, SLN124, STC-15, BNT112, AGMB-129, ALN-HSD, JNJ-55308942, AZD8701, BBV152, MCLA-158, SAR441000, ITI-1000, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market share @ Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Report

Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Overview

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a form of single-stranded ribonucleic acid generated through transcription from a DNA strand. It contains the essential coding information for protein synthesis, which undergoes further transcription and processing to yield functional proteins. The progression of mRNA-based therapeutics encompasses critical stages such as mRNA design, synthesis, mRNA encapsulation, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, safety assessments in both in vivo and in vitro settings, manufacturing, and clinical trials. The design and synthesis of mRNA stand out as pivotal stages in the development of mRNA-based medications. The therapeutic application of mRNA holds significant promise in addressing a diverse range of incurable diseases. Recent rapid advancements in biotechnology and molecular medicine have empowered the ability to produce nearly any functional protein or peptide within the human body by introducing mRNA as a vaccine or therapeutic agent. This burgeoning field of precision medicine holds considerable potential for preventing and treating numerous challenging or genetic diseases.

Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Epidemiology Segmentation

The global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Shortlisted Indications for mRNA Therapy for Oncology

Total Indication-wise Eligible Cases for mRNA Therapy for Oncology

Indication-wise Treated Cases of mRNA Therapy for Oncology

Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Treatment Market

Immunotherapy represents a groundbreaking approach in the field of cancer treatment. The use of mRNA vaccines has become an appealing and potent method for immunotherapy against cancer due to their high effectiveness, specificity, adaptability, ability for rapid and large-scale development, cost-effective manufacturing potential, and safety. Recent advancements in the design and delivery of mRNA vaccines have expedited their development and application in cancer treatment. Extensive research conducted in preclinical and clinical trials has paved the way for the swift progress of mRNA vaccines, particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. These therapeutic cancer vaccines, based on mRNA, are well-received, and the inherent advantage of easy production, comparable to the best traditional vaccine manufacturing methods, positions mRNA vaccines as a promising avenue for cancer immunotherapy.

In 1996, the initial investigation of a cancer vaccine based on mRNA involved testing dendritic cells loaded with RNA in a laboratory setting. Since then, advancements in technology have enhanced the structure, stability, and delivery techniques of mRNA. Currently, numerous clinical trials are actively recruiting cancer patients to explore the efficacy of mRNA-based vaccine therapies. The administration routes for mRNA vaccines encompass intradermal, subcutaneous, intranasal, intranodal, intramuscular, intratumoral, and intravenous delivery.

The majority of cancer vaccines based on mRNA focus on treating existing cancer rather than preventing it, necessitating multiple doses and a significant vaccine strength to elicit a response against tumors when used as the sole form of treatment. While standalone mRNA vaccines may prove effective in treating early-stage cancer or as an additional therapy, their success as a solitary treatment for advanced cancers seems improbable due to the formidable challenges posed by the highly immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment in such cases.

To know more about mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, visit @ Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics

Pipeline mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics and Key Companies

VX-522: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

RCT1100: ReCode Therapeutics

mRNA-4157: ModernaTX, Inc./Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

REM-422: Remix Therapeutics

scAAV9.U7.ACCA: Audentes Therapeutics

PF-06651600: Pfizer

STP705: Sirnaomics

PTW-002 10: Phoenicis Therapeutics

Enzalutamide: Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

JCXH-221: Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc./ICON plc

BIVV003: Sangamo Therapeutics

bbT369: 2seventy bio

HBI-002: Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

SLN124: Silence Therapeutics plc

STC-15: STORM Therapeutics LTD

BNT112: BioNTech SE

AGMB-129: Agomab Therapeutics NV

ALN-HSD: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

JNJ-55308942: Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.

AZD8701: AstraZeneca

BBV152: Ocugen

MCLA-158: Merus N.V.

SAR441000: Sanofi

ITI-1000: Immunomic Therapeutics

Learn more about the FDA-approved mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics @ mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Analysis

Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market are expected to change in the coming years. Several mRNA-based vaccine candidates currently in pre-clinical and clinical phases of development are poised to drive the mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market in upcoming years, as the field of mRNA-based therapeutics spans from protein replacement therapy and gene editing to vaccination, and continued advancements in mRNA formulation and delivery using different nanomaterials hold the potential to improve the wider use of mRNA for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of various cancers, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market. The broader utilization of mRNA-based therapeutics remains constrained by the requirement for enhanced vectors or drug delivery systems, as advanced delivery systems are essential to address issues such as poor stability, cell targeting, and translational efficiency of naked mRNA. Consequently, challenges persist in the delivery of mRNA-based therapeutics, including technical obstacles that need to be overcome for the successful implementation of mRNA-based therapies.

Moreover, global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the global mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics market growth.

Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Companies Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ReCode Therapeutics, ModernaTX, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Remix Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sirnaomics, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc., ICON plc, Sangamo Therapeutics, 2seventy bio, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Silence Therapeutics plc, STORM Therapeutics LTD, BioNTech SE, Agomab Therapeutics NV, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., AstraZeneca, Ocugen, Merus N.V., Sanofi, Immunomic Therapeutics, and others Key Pipeline mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics VX-522, RCT1100, mRNA-4157, REM-422, scAAV9.U7.ACCA, PF-06651600, STP705, PTW-002 10, Enzalutamide, JCXH-221, BIVV003, bbT369, HBI-002, SLN124, STC-15, BNT112, AGMB-129, ALN-HSD, JNJ-55308942, AZD8701, BBV152, MCLA-158, SAR441000, ITI-1000, and others

Scope of the Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics current marketed and emerging therapies

Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics current marketed and emerging therapies Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics in development @ mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Key Insights 2. Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Report Introduction 3. Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Overview at a Glance 4. Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Executive Summary 5 Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Treatment and Management 8. Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Guidelines 9. Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics 12. Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Marketed Drugs 13. Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Global mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Global Messenger RNA Market Market

Global Messenger RNA Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key global mRNA companies, including Translate Bio, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Roche (Genentech), BioNTech, Sanofi, Moderna, CureVac, Arcturus, among others.

mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market

mRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2028 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mRNA vaccines and therapeutics companies, including Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE, Moderna, Inc., Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, GSK plc., Daiichi Sankyo, Arcturus, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ethris GmbH, CureVac SE, AIM Vaccine Corporation, Charoen Pokphand Group, Argos Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, Kernal Biologics Inc, among others.

Vaccines Market

Vaccines Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2028 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key vaccines companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordic A/S, BioNTech, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Pfizer Inc, Moderna, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, among others.

Cancer Vaccines Market

Cancer Vaccines Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer vaccines companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+91-9650213330

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-mrna-based-vaccines-and-therapeutics-market-is-projected-to-grow-immensely-during-the-study-period-20192032--delveinsight-302044455.html