Freitag, 26.01.2024
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
ACCESSWIRE
26.01.2024 | 01:02
140 Leser
VGTNYC: First 24/7 Weed Delivery Service in NYC Now Opens

After much technical work, VGTNYC is now open 24/7 through an online automated system, much like DoorDash/Uber Eats.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / VGTNYC, a leading provider of safe, high-quality cannabis products to New Yorkers, is pleased to announce the launch of its new 24/7 cannabis delivery service. VGTNYC is the first and only cannabis delivery service in New York City that offers same-day delivery of its comprehensive selection of flower, oils, edibles, concentrates, accessories, and branded merchandise.



VGTNYC prioritizes customer privacy and convenience. Its discreet delivery service ensures that your purchases arrive at your door without raising eyebrows. VGTNYC also offers a wide range of payment options, including cash, credit card, and debit card.

The VGTNYC team is comprised of cannabis experts passionate about providing exceptional customer service. They're readily available to answer any questions you may have, from product recommendations to navigating the VGTNYC website.

VGTNYC stands behind the quality of its products. It offers a satisfaction guarantee on all house-made products, ensuring your complete peace of mind. Additionally, its live agent chat feature provides immediate support and guidance, should you need it.

VGTNYC is the perfect choice for New Yorkers looking for a reliable, discreet, and convenient way to access high-quality cannabis products. To learn more, visit vgtnyc.com or call 929-407-8995.

Contact Information

Administrator VGT
President
admin@vgtnyc.com

SOURCE: VGTNYC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
