

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board acknowledged that the country's economy continues to recover, minutes from the bank's December 18-19 meeting revealed on Friday - and that trend is expected to continue.



Corporate profits and business sentiment have improved, the minutes added, while market sentiment also has been on an upward trend.



In terms of the global economy, the members agreed that the U.S. economy has been firm while the Chinese economy is on a slowing trend.



At the meeting, the BoJ board members unanimously decided to maintain a negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The bank also decided to regard the upper bound of 1.0 percent for 10-year JGB yields.



