

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.4 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the November reading following an upward revision from 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent, slowing from 0.3 percent in the previous month.



For all of 2023, producer prices were up 2.0 percent, accelerating from 1.8 percent in 2022.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken