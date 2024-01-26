TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.4 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the November reading following an upward revision from 2.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent, slowing from 0.3 percent in the previous month.
For all of 2023, producer prices were up 2.0 percent, accelerating from 1.8 percent in 2022.
