NADclinic Group, a global leader in innovative health and wellness therapies, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the renowned Diversified Integrated Sports Clinic (DISC), a premier provider of comprehensive sports medicine and rehabilitation services in the Middle East. This collaboration will make NADclinic's world-class range of diagnostics and IV protocols available at DISC's state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125168281/en/

NADclinic are the global leader in NAD+ IV therapy. (Photo: Business Wire)

NADclinic's Groundbreaking IV Protocols Now in the Middle East

NADclinic Group is a revolutionary health and wellness organisation, specialising in the provision of NAD+ evidence-based IV therapy and protocols, with a fast growing international footprint and partner base across several continents. Combining world-class diagnostics and pharma-grade protocols, NADclinic's therapies are known for their efficacy in improving:

Human performance

Longevity

Sexual health and fertility

Metabolic syndrome

Hair skin

Weight management

DISC: Excellence in Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation

DISC, established in Dubai Healthcare City in 2014, is recognised for its evidence-based innovative healthcare solutions in musculoskeletal and preventative medicine. DISC's team integrates various treatment approaches for the best patient care, aiming to provide the highest quality of complementary and alternative medicine. Their services encompass sports, family, and regenerative medicine, chiropractic, osteopathy, physiotherapy, sports therapy, and more??.

Leaders' Perspectives on the Partnership

Iain De Havilland, CEO Founder of NADclinic Group, expresses his enthusiasm: "I am excited and extremely proud to bring NADclinic's pioneering preventative health approach to the Middle East in partnership with DISC. There has never been a more important time to optimise our health and extend our longevity through personalised cellular health innovation"??.

Dr. Tamara Ghazi, Co-founder and Medical Director of DISC, shares his vision: "This partnership with NADclinic marks a significant advancement in our services, aligning with our commitment to health and well-being. We are excited to offer these advanced therapies to our clients."

About NADclinic Group

NADclinic Group is a pioneering health and wellness organisation that specialises in providing advanced, evidence-based NAD+ therapies to optimise human performance. NADclinic's NAD+ IV is available globally in over 30 countries and used by many of the world's leading longevity practitioners and clinics. For more information, visit nadclinic.com.

About DISC

DISC is a leader in sports medicine and rehabilitation in the Middle East, offering comprehensive care in Dubai, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, visit www.disc-me.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125168281/en/

Contacts:

For more details on this partnership, please contact:

NADclinic@capsulecomms.com