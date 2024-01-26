

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined slightly more than initially estimated in November to the lowest level in just over three years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 107.6 in November from 108.9 in the previous month. In the initial report, the score was 107.7.



Further, this was the lowest reading since October 2020, when it was 106.5.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation fell to an 8-month low of 114.6 from 115.9 a month ago. The flash score was 114.5.



The data showed that the lagging index also weakened to 105.7 from 106.3 in October. The score for November was revised up from 105.2.



