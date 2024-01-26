

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that new long-term data for the company's Vabysmo showed sustained retinal drying and vision improvements in Retinal Vein Occlusion.



Genentech announced new 72-week data from two global Phase III studies, BALATON and COMINO, evaluating Vabysmo or faricimab-svoa in macular edema due to branch and central retinal vein occlusion (BRVO and CRVO).



While conventional Retinal Vein Occlusion or RVO treatments are usually administered every one to two months, the data showed nearly 60% of people receiving Vabysmo in BALATON and up to 48% of people in COMINO were able to extend their treatment intervals to three or four months apart, Genentech said.



In addition, patients in the studies maintained vision gains and robust retinal drying achieved in the first 24 weeks of the studies for more than one year.



In both studies, Vabysmo was well tolerated and the safety profile was consistent with previous studies.



Retinal drying is an important clinical measure as swelling from excess fluid in the back of the eye has been associated with distorted and blurred vision.



The company stated that the study results will be virtually presented on February 3 at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2024, hosted by Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Florida.



Vabysmo is approved in more than 90 countries around the world for people living with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema, with more than 2.5 million doses distributed globally.



In October 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vabysmo for the treatment of macular edema following RVO.



Retinal Vein Occlusion is the second most common cause of vision loss due to retinal vascular conditions. It affects more than 1 million people in the U.S., mainly those aged 60 or older, and can lead to severe and sudden vision loss.



