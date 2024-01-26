

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a manufacturer of medical lab equipment, on Friday reported lower earnings and revenue for fiscal 2023, citing soft demand that resulted in weak results across the entire life science sector.



However, the company said it expects profitable growth in fiscal 2024 and outlined its medium-term ambition through to 2028, expecting double-digit annual sales revenue growth.



Yearly earnings fell 48.3 percent to 338.5 million euros or 4.94 euros per share from 655.4 million euro or 9.57 euros per share of last year.



Revenue dropped 18.7 percent to 3395.7 million euros from 4174.7 million euros in the previous year. On a constant currency basis, revenue declined 16.6 percent.



Looking forward to the full year 2024, the company anticipates the underlying EBITDA margin to rise to slightly more than 30 percent compared with the prior-year figure of 28.3 percent.



Revenue is expected to be in the mid to high single-digit percentage range.



As per its medium-term targets, the company expects underlying EBITDA margin to reach around 34 percent in 2028, and average annual increase in sales revenue of more than 10 percent.



On Thursday, Sartorius shares closed at 246.50 euro, up 1.86% in Germany.



