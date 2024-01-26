

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.3463 and 109.75 against the yen, from early lows of 1.3483 and 109.47, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie advanced to a 3-day high of 1.4592 from an early low of 1.4622.



The loonie rebounded to 0.8869 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 0.8882. The loonie rose earlier to a 2-day high of 0.8865 against the aussie.



If the loonie extend its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.33 against the greenback, 111.00 against the yen, 1.44 against the euro and 0.87 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken