Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
26.01.24
08:07 Uhr
1,436 Euro
+0,004
+0,28 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4461,49210:02
Dow Jones News
26.01.2024 | 08:31
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
26 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 25 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.452     GBP1.242 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.442     GBP1.234 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.448453    GBP1.237352

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,795,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4633       1.444         XDUB      09:24:35      00068615248TRLO0 
4400       1.442         XDUB      10:07:11      00068616703TRLO0 
197       1.442         XDUB      10:07:11      00068616704TRLO0 
2000       1.450         XDUB      11:26:02      00068619386TRLO0 
748       1.450         XDUB      11:26:02      00068619387TRLO0 
1757       1.450         XDUB      11:26:02      00068619388TRLO0 
443       1.444         XDUB      11:32:29      00068619608TRLO0 
4400       1.444         XDUB      11:32:29      00068619609TRLO0 
153       1.444         XDUB      11:32:29      00068619610TRLO0 
4227       1.444         XDUB      12:58:31      00068622411TRLO0 
1100       1.444         XDUB      12:58:31      00068622412TRLO0 
100       1.444         XDUB      12:58:31      00068622413TRLO0 
1726       1.450         XDUB      13:43:13      00068624325TRLO0 
2437       1.450         XDUB      13:43:13      00068624326TRLO0 
1015       1.450         XDUB      13:43:13      00068624327TRLO0 
710       1.450         XDUB      14:25:18      00068626500TRLO0 
2575       1.450         XDUB      14:28:55      00068626656TRLO0 
1368       1.450         XDUB      14:32:54      00068626799TRLO0 
3018       1.450         XDUB      14:32:54      00068626800TRLO0 
5035       1.450         XDUB      14:32:54      00068626801TRLO0 
12576      1.452         XDUB      14:44:37      00068627241TRLO0 
5617       1.450         XDUB      14:46:14      00068627292TRLO0 
3331       1.448         XDUB      15:14:44      00068628852TRLO0 
2774       1.448         XDUB      15:14:44      00068628853TRLO0 
4807       1.448         XDUB      15:30:14      00068629587TRLO0 
1757       1.450         XDUB      15:46:04      00068630326TRLO0 
1595       1.450         XDUB      15:46:04      00068630327TRLO0 
5501       1.450         XDUB      16:06:02      00068631342TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2676       123.80        XLON      11:08:02      00068618968TRLO0 
1424       123.80        XLON      11:08:02      00068618969TRLO0 
2400       123.80        XLON      11:08:02      00068618970TRLO0 
1300       123.40        XLON      12:25:35      00068621370TRLO0 
624       123.40        XLON      12:25:35      00068621371TRLO0 
2573       123.40        XLON      12:25:35      00068621372TRLO0 
1360       123.40        XLON      12:25:35      00068621373TRLO0 
2756       124.00        XLON      14:03:35      00068625329TRLO0 
384       123.80        XLON      14:26:42      00068626537TRLO0 
3285       123.80        XLON      14:35:21      00068626938TRLO0 
2558       124.20        XLON      14:44:33      00068627237TRLO0 
1584       124.20        XLON      14:44:33      00068627238TRLO0 
2322       124.00        XLON      14:45:03      00068627257TRLO0 
1590       124.00        XLON      14:45:03      00068627258TRLO0 
2805       124.00        XLON      14:45:03      00068627259TRLO0 
4449       123.40        XLON      15:13:51      00068628769TRLO0 
4191       123.40        XLON      15:28:34      00068629538TRLO0 
1719       123.60        XLON      15:43:13      00068630234TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  299794 
EQS News ID:  1823399 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1823399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.