Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.452 GBP1.242 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.442 GBP1.234 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.448453 GBP1.237352

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,795,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4633 1.444 XDUB 09:24:35 00068615248TRLO0 4400 1.442 XDUB 10:07:11 00068616703TRLO0 197 1.442 XDUB 10:07:11 00068616704TRLO0 2000 1.450 XDUB 11:26:02 00068619386TRLO0 748 1.450 XDUB 11:26:02 00068619387TRLO0 1757 1.450 XDUB 11:26:02 00068619388TRLO0 443 1.444 XDUB 11:32:29 00068619608TRLO0 4400 1.444 XDUB 11:32:29 00068619609TRLO0 153 1.444 XDUB 11:32:29 00068619610TRLO0 4227 1.444 XDUB 12:58:31 00068622411TRLO0 1100 1.444 XDUB 12:58:31 00068622412TRLO0 100 1.444 XDUB 12:58:31 00068622413TRLO0 1726 1.450 XDUB 13:43:13 00068624325TRLO0 2437 1.450 XDUB 13:43:13 00068624326TRLO0 1015 1.450 XDUB 13:43:13 00068624327TRLO0 710 1.450 XDUB 14:25:18 00068626500TRLO0 2575 1.450 XDUB 14:28:55 00068626656TRLO0 1368 1.450 XDUB 14:32:54 00068626799TRLO0 3018 1.450 XDUB 14:32:54 00068626800TRLO0 5035 1.450 XDUB 14:32:54 00068626801TRLO0 12576 1.452 XDUB 14:44:37 00068627241TRLO0 5617 1.450 XDUB 14:46:14 00068627292TRLO0 3331 1.448 XDUB 15:14:44 00068628852TRLO0 2774 1.448 XDUB 15:14:44 00068628853TRLO0 4807 1.448 XDUB 15:30:14 00068629587TRLO0 1757 1.450 XDUB 15:46:04 00068630326TRLO0 1595 1.450 XDUB 15:46:04 00068630327TRLO0 5501 1.450 XDUB 16:06:02 00068631342TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2676 123.80 XLON 11:08:02 00068618968TRLO0 1424 123.80 XLON 11:08:02 00068618969TRLO0 2400 123.80 XLON 11:08:02 00068618970TRLO0 1300 123.40 XLON 12:25:35 00068621370TRLO0 624 123.40 XLON 12:25:35 00068621371TRLO0 2573 123.40 XLON 12:25:35 00068621372TRLO0 1360 123.40 XLON 12:25:35 00068621373TRLO0 2756 124.00 XLON 14:03:35 00068625329TRLO0 384 123.80 XLON 14:26:42 00068626537TRLO0 3285 123.80 XLON 14:35:21 00068626938TRLO0 2558 124.20 XLON 14:44:33 00068627237TRLO0 1584 124.20 XLON 14:44:33 00068627238TRLO0 2322 124.00 XLON 14:45:03 00068627257TRLO0 1590 124.00 XLON 14:45:03 00068627258TRLO0 2805 124.00 XLON 14:45:03 00068627259TRLO0 4449 123.40 XLON 15:13:51 00068628769TRLO0 4191 123.40 XLON 15:28:34 00068629538TRLO0 1719 123.60 XLON 15:43:13 00068630234TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 299794 EQS News ID: 1823399 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

