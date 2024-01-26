DJ Superdry plc: FY24 Half Year Results

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: FY24 Half Year Results 26-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 January 2024 Superdry Plc Half Year Results for the 26-week period ending 28 October 2023 In line with December trading statement, challenging H1, but strong progress on cost and inventory reduction programmes. Superdry plc ("Superdry" or the "Group"), today announces its Half Year Results covering the 26-week period to 28 October 2023 ("H1 24") and an update on current trading covering the 12-week period to 20 January 2024. -- Group Revenue down 23.5% on prior year and impacted by the challenging consumer retail market, unseasonal weather, as well as the underperformance of our Wholesale segment. -- Statutory profit before tax of GBP3.3m (H1 23: GBP(17.7)m loss) due principally to the sale of Intellectual Property in the APAC region, offset partially by a non-cash impairment charge of GBP10.2m. -- Softer revenue performance has impacted underlying profitability and resulted in an Adjusted loss before tax of GBP(25.3)m (H1 23: GBP(13.6)m). -- Progress on turnaround programme designed to position Superdry for long-term success and which focuses on improving efficiency, driving simplification, and establishing a target operating model. -- Work to rightsize our operating cost base set to deliver in excess of GBP40m in savings this financial year, ahead of our initially stated target of GBP35m and with more than GBP20m achieved in H1, as we continue to prioritise driving forward our cost reduction agenda. -- HY 24 inventories of GBP130.9m, down 24.2% on the same period last year with FY 24 closing inventory projected to reach c.7m units, down from a peak of c.18.9m units at FY 19. -- Further action taken to support the balance sheet with funds received, post half-year end, from IP joint venture and disposal of assets in South Asian region for GBP28.3m, net of fees and taxes. -- Secondary lending facility agreed in August for up to GBP25m with Hilco Capital. Cash management remains a critical focus area for the business and we retain a number of mitigating actions to improve liquidity if required including, but not limited to, additional brand rights sales in non-core territories and the clearance of aged inventory at accelerated rates. -- Milder weather and heavy discounting across the sector impacted Christmas trading and, consistent with our December update, we expect full year results to reflect the more challenging environment seen to-date. H1 24 H1 23 Change Group Revenue GBP219.8m GBP287.2m (23.5)% Gross Margin Rate 54.0% 52.1% 1.9% pts Adjusted loss before tax1 GBP(25.3)m GBP(13.6)m (86.0)% Adjusting items1 GBP28.6m GBP(4.1)m - Statutory profit/(loss) before tax GBP3.3m GBP(17.7)m - Adjusted basic loss per share 1 (26.5)p (11.2)p (136.6)% Basic profit/(loss) per share 2.9p (15.0)p - Net working capital1 GBP77.8m GBP114.4m (32.0)% Net (Debt)/Cash position1 GBP(28.9)m GBP(38.0)m 23.9%

Julian Dunkerton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"This has clearly been a difficult period for Superdry. A challenging consumer retail market, set against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty and some remarkably unseasonal weather conditions have all combined to weaken the financial performance of the Group. These macro and external factors have been further exacerbated by the underperformance of our Wholesale segment. Whilst, to some extent, this was expected due to the decision to exit our US operations and the sale of the brand rights in non-core territories, the segment continues to prove challenging.

Despite the near-term difficulties, we have made significant operational strides over the half year as part of our ongoing turnaround. Our cost savings programme remains on track and our inventory reduction programme is progressing well. We have also taken further action to support the balance sheet with a secondary lending facility agreed with Hilco Capital in August, and the agreement for a joint venture and disposal in South Asia, demonstrating the continuing attractiveness of the brand in foreign markets.

Our efforts continue to focus on rightsizing the cost base and creating an operating model suitable for the needs of the organisation over the longer-term. Christmas trading proved challenging, and we do not expect market conditions to get any easier in the near-term. However, I firmly believe we are taking the right steps for the business and the brand, to return Superdry to profitability."

H1 24 Financial Overview

-- Statutory profit before tax of GBP3.3m (H1 23: GBP(17.7)m loss) includes GBP36.3m from the disposal of brandrights in the APAC region, which was formally approved by shareholders in May, offset partially by a non-cashimpairment charge of GBP10.2m against store assets.

-- Group Revenue declined 23.5% on the same period last year, with Retail down 13.1% and Wholesale down41.1%.

-- Ecommerce sales down 19.1% and impacted by the challenging trading environment, warmer weather, as wellas a profit focused reduction in spend on digital marketing.

-- Store sales performed more robustly but were still down 9.9% and impacted by the unseasonal weather andtiming of promotions.

-- Wholesale sales down 41.1% as the segment continues to underperform expectations and is impacted by acombination of factors that include declining volumes and structural changes within the broader market, but alsostrategic decisions taken by the business, such as the decision to exit our US operations, brand rights sales andcontinued clearance activity.

-- Gross margin improved by 1.9 percentage points, largely driven by changing channel mix and priceinflation, offset by markdown participation to clear aged stock.

-- Total operating costs down 16.1% with significant reductions across selling and distribution and centralcosts, further validating our ongoing efforts to rightsize our operating cost base.

-- Adjusted loss before tax increased to GBP(25.3)m (H1 23: GBP(13.6)m), reflecting the weaker revenueperformance, a non-repeating FX gain in the prior year and increased finance costs of GBP9.3m (H1 23: GBP2.6m).

-- Working capital reduced by GBP36.6m when compared to the same period last year. This was driven by ourstock clearance programme, with inventories reducing by 24.2% to GBP130.9m over the period, combined with a reductionin both payables and receivables, reflecting the contraction in revenues, particularly within Wholesale.

-- Net debt was GBP(28.9)m, marginally up on our closing FY 23 figure of GBP(25.6)m, but an improvement on thesame period last year (H1 23: GBP(38.0)m) and reflects the completion of the APAC transaction and equity raise,offset by movements in working capital, lease repayments and increased finance costs.

Current Trading (12 weeks to 20 January 2024)

The table below shows the revenue change for the 12-week period to the 20 January 2024 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Overall performance in the 12 weeks since the period end has remained challenging, albeit there have been some more encouraging trends during the recent cold weather period.

12 Weeks since H1 24 Group Revenue (13.7)% Retail2 (10.2)% Stores (10.4)% Ecommerce (10.1)% Wholesale (38.0)%

-- Whilst Superdry's longstanding strength in outerwear resulted in some encouraging sales during recentspells of colder weather, the milder autumn that persisted through the peak Christmas trading period has negativelyimpacted Group Revenue, which is down 13.7%.

-- Retail is down 10.2% on the same period last year. As documented in recently released figures from theOffice for National Statistics ("ONS"), December saw a sharp drop in UK retail sales and the largest since the UKwas in Covid lockdown, with consumers taking advantage of Black Friday promotions to complete their holiday seasonshopping earlier. These challenging market conditions, resulting heavy discounting across the sector and milderweather have all combined to impact Retail performance, with Stores down 10.4% and Ecommerce down 10.1%.

-- Wholesale is down 38.0% in the 12 weeks since the half-year, with performance broadly in line with H1 asthe segment continues to suffer from declining volumes and structural changes within the broader market, as well asstrategic decisions taken by the business.

Outlook

The consumer retail market remains challenging and unpredictable, and sales performance has not been helped by the extreme weather events of the summer being followed by one of the warmest autumn seasons on record, which persisted through the peak Christmas trading period. We are mindful of these external and macro factors and as outlined as part of our December trading statement we expect full year profitability to be impacted by the weaker trading we have seen to-date, and internal expectations remain consistent with that view. As a management team, we continue to focus on the delivery of our cost efficiency programme and further opportunities to reduce the fixed cost base of the business, with in excess of GBP40m of savings due to be realised within the year.

Notes 1. 'Adjusted', 'Adjusting', Net working capital and 'Net (Debt)/Cash' are used as alternative performancemeasures ('APMs'). Definition of APMs and how they are calculated are disclosed in Note 22. 'Net working capital'has been reconciled within the Finance Review. 2. Retail is the combination of our Stores and Ecommerce segments.

Market Briefing

