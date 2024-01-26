

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Superdry plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK) reported first half pretax profit of 3.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 17.7 million pounds, prior year. The Group said this was due principally to the sale of Intellectual Property in the APAC region, offset partially by a non-cash impairment charge. Profit per share was 2.7 pence compared to a loss of 15.0 pence. Adjusted loss before tax was 25.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 13.6 million pounds.



For the 26 weeks ended 28 October 2023, revenue declined to 219.8 million pounds from 287.2 million pounds, last year. Group revenue was down 23.5% impacted by the challenging consumer retail market, unseasonal weather, as well as the underperformance of Wholesale segment. Retail was down 13.1% and Wholesale declined 41.1%.



The board continues to believe it is not prudent to recommend dividends in the near-term. At the end of the reporting period, there are no distributable reserves, the Group said.



On current trading, the Group said its overall performance in the 12 weeks since the period end has remained challenging.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



