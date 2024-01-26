

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) announced the pricing of the offering of $850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.800% senior notes due 2034 by Ashtead Capital Inc. The issue price is 99.611% of the principal amount of the Notes. The offering is expected to close on 29 January 2024.



The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Ashtead and certain of Ashtead's direct and indirect subsidiaries.



Ashtead said it plans to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes and will initially repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the First Priority Senior Secured Credit Facility, without a reduction in commitment.



