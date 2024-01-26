

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales decreased for the first time in four months in December, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The volume of retail dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 0.4 percent stable rate of increase in the previous month.



Retail sales of information and communication technology equipment contracted sharply by 10.4 percent compared to last month, and those of cultural and recreational goods slid by 5.0 percent.



On the other hand, sales of food and beverages showed a slight increase of 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales declined at a slower pace of 0.3 percent in December, following a 1.5 percent fall a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken