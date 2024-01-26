Anzeige
Freitag, 26.01.2024
PR Newswire
26.01.2024 | 09:30
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26

[26.01.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.01.24IE00BN4GXL6319,243,600.00EUR0176,256,396.549.1592
25.01.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0930,659.3192.3273
25.01.24IE00BMQ5Y557199,600.00EUR021,025,239.61105.3369
25.01.24IE00BMDWWS8561,192.00USD06,710,143.35109.6572
25.01.24IE00BN0T9H7041,439.00GBP04,435,322.87107.0326
25.01.24IE00BKX90X6749,911.00EUR05,153,566.92103.2551
25.01.24IE00BKX90W5027,839.00CHF02,678,769.1796.2236
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.01.24IE000L1I4R942,090.00USD021,531.3410.3021
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.01.24IE000LJG9WK1686,740.00GBP06,954,911.2710.1274
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.01.24IE000JL9SV51836,570.00USD08,828,747.9210.5535
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged AccValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.01.24IE000BQ3SE475,120,550.00SEK0536,359,466.84104.7465
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.01.24IE000LSFKN168,000.00GBP083,897.2510.487
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged DistValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.01.24IE000LH4DDC266,650.00EUR0692,225.3110.386
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.01.24IE000WXLHR762,092,000.00EUR021,211,646.6310.1394
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.01.24IE000P7C793025,990.00GBP0263,557.3510.1407
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
25.01.24IE000061JZE250,000.00USD0504,248.1110.085

© 2024 PR Newswire
