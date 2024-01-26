DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2024 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 275.0776 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5760209 CODE: CMU LN ISIN: LU1602144575 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU LN Sequence No.: 299882 EQS News ID: 1823715 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 26, 2024 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)