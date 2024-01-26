DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc (FINW LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 262.326 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1631729 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 299825 EQS News ID: 1823601 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

